Council on Aging levy will help to provide senior citizen programs such as Meals on Wheels

The Holmes County Council on Aging is seeking an additional five-year, 0.19-mill tax levy in the November election to help fund senior citizen programming.

If passed, the levy would generate $300,000 annually, costing taxpayers $7 for each $100,000 of property value.

The funding would be used to help fund Meals on Wheels and other senior citizen assists provided through the Darb Snyder Senior Center in Millersburg.

"What we're running on just isn't enough," said Tabitha Strouse of the Senior Center. "We're not asking for a lot. It will keep us afloat. We've been applying for every grant we can get our hands on. We really need some more funding, and I'm hoping our community will come through for our seniors."

Holmes is one of few Ohio counties that does not have a levy supporting senior programming

According to Jim Endly, chief executive officer of the Area Agency on Aging, Region 9, based in Cambridge, the Holmes County Senior Center does not fall under the region's oversight, although it is contracted to provide Older Americans Act funding from the federal government.

"We provide Holmes County about $162,000 a year from federal funding that goes to pay for home delivered meals, congregate meals and transportation," Endly said. "That Older Americans Act funding we provide comes with a requirement that the community or recipient provides at least 15% in local match."

Endly pointed out that in Ohio, at least 74 of the 88 counties have at least one senior services levy, and Holmes County is the only one of the nine counties in the Area Agency on Aging, Region 9, that does not have a senior services levy.

"All of the other eight counties in our region have at least one levy, and in some cases two or three levies to provide services for senior centers or senior citizens in the community," he said. "We certainly would support the efforts of Holmes County. It is desperately needed. They are using donations and grants to come up with their local match."

Endly added it is hard to run a senior center the size of Holmes County's using volunteers.

"They need some staffing to be able to provide more services for the seniors," he said. "Holmes County has one of the fastest growing senior populations in Ohio as a whole. To say there is a need is an understatement."

The Darb Snyder Senior Center delivers 120 to 140 meals daily through the county, along with serving meals at the Park View Drive facility along with other activities for seniors.

