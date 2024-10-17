What's Up? Harvest Bash, Celebration of the Arts, jazz concert and Kidron Beet Festival

Harvest Bash , 5-8 p.m. Thursday, St. Mary's School, 515 Beall Ave., Wooster; hosted by CIRCLE Coalition, free. There will be a costume contest for youth and adults. The Ohio National Guard will be there with inflatable games and giveaways. Food and drinks include pizza, popcorn, juice, and a variety of treats. Contact Robert Bean at beanr@one-eighty.org or 330-804-3122 for more information.

Celebration of the Arts , 4:30 p.m., Friday, College of Wooster, McGaw Chapel, 340 E. University St. During Homecoming Weekend the event will feature performances by the Wooster Chorus, Scot Symphonic Band,and members of the Theatre and Dance and Art and Art History Departments.

Wooster Jazz Ensemble and Wooster Symphony Orchestra “Nina at Ninety,” 7:30 p.m., Friday, College of Wooster, McGaw Chapel, 340 E. University St. The performance pays tribute to singer, pianist, songwriter and civil rights activist, Nina Simone.

The Great Pumpkin Glow, 4-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Kingwood Center Gardens, Mansfield. Advanced registration required . Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 7-12 for members, ages 6 and under free; tickets for nonmembers are $12 for ages 13 and older and $6 for ages 7-12, children under age 7, free.

Kidron Beet Festival , 9 a.m Saturday, Sonnenberg Village, 13497 Hackett Road, Kidron. Beet entries in seven categories open at 9 a.m. Judging ends at 11 a.m. There will be music by the Stout Suzuki Studio Players and the Swiss Band Down and Krout. Buildings in the Village will be open for tours. Food vendors from Schonegers Old Fashioned Ice Cream and the Sonnenberg Church Food Wagon will be present throughout the event.

County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes, 1 p.m. Saturday, Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St. Program by Jerri Lynn Baxstrom titled "A Trip to Europe for the Holidays." Organ music will be provided before the program. Free admission; public welcome.

Swiss Steak Dinner , 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Beach City American Legion Hall Post 549, 125, Third Ave. NE. Drive-thru carryout only. Meal includes three bean salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes/homemade gravy, corn, bread and dessert for the cost of $12. For more information call 330-340-1159.

Clue at the Mansion , 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Unsavory Characters of Holmes County. The series based on the CLUE game performed live at the Victorian House will include two sessions to include some unusual characters from the past. Trilby, Witch of Panthers Hollow, Tom Lions, Big Foot, Aliens, to name just a few. The cost is $15 per person and reservations can be made by calling the society office at 330-674-0022.

Free Community Meal , 5 p.m. Saturday, St. Michael Lutheran Church, Mifflin Village, 26 E. Maine St., Ashland. Home-cooked meal followed by music from Mark Allen Chapman.

Pathways of Hope Luminaria Event , 6 p.m. Sunday, Gault Inpatient Pavilion, Ohio's Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster.

Wayne SWCD 77th annual Supervisor Election and Breakfast , 7:30 -9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Sonnenberg Village, 13497 Hackett Road, Apple Creek. An RSVP is required by Monday, Oct. 21, in order to gain an accurate count for breakfast. Call 330-263-5376 or email wayneohswcd@gmail.com.

John Lorson program , 7 p.m. Monday, Wayne County Public Library, downtown Wooster. With the title “1,500 Weeks of Fun: Sharing the humor of everyday life,” Lorson will provide a look inside a weekly collaboration with his wife, artist Kristin Lorson, on a humor column that is now closing in on its 29th year.

Boeing-Boeing by Marc Camoletti , 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26, Freedlander Theatre, 329 E. University St., Wooster. The comedy centers on a bachelor living in Paris as he struggles to keep his three fiancées, all flight attendants, from finding out about each other. Tickets are available at the box office in Freedlander Theatre or at wooster.edu/snippet/tickets .

Victorian House Ghost Walks , 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Victorian House Museum, 484 Wooster Road, Millersburg. Victorian House Ghost Guild will host self-guided ghost walks of the 28-room mansion. Cost is $5. Call 330-674-0022 or email at info@holmeshistory.com for more information.

Dancing with Jane Austen , 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Live music by Fourpence. Suggested donation $7; students $5. Carry clean shoes and water bottle. Information call 330-347-8155. Other dates are Nov. 23, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22.

Buckeye Book Fair, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Greystone Event Center, 50 Riffle Road, Wooster. More than 100 Ohio authors are expected to attend. Admission is a $2 donation. For more information visit www.BuckeyeBookFair.org .

Wooster Contra Dance , 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Celtic music by Pocketful O’ Gimmick and Susan English calling longways sets, mixers and a square. It's aerobic and social; no partner or experience necessary. For ages 8-88, must be able to follow directions. Beginning and advanced instruction at 7 p.m. Suggested donation $7; students $5. Carry clean shoes & personal water bottle. Information call 330-347-8155. Other dates: Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1. April. 5 and May 3.

“Creative Expanses" and "Seeds of Hope,” through Sunday, Nov. 3, Coburn Gallery, Ashland University, located in the Center for the Arts. The exhibits share a central theme of reflecting on mental health and the healing aspects of the artistic process. Gallery admission is free and open to the public. “Seeds of Hope” features artworks created by Appleseed Community Mental Health Center clients, while “Creative Expanses” offers the artistic endeavors of Ohio art therapists.

St. John's ECC Missions Soup Supper , 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 8670 State Route 39, Millersburg. By donation. Veterans receive free meal.

Scot Symphonic Band fall concert , 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, College of Wooster, McGaw Chapel.

Wooster Singers and Wooster Concert Band concert, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, College of Wooster Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St.

Wooster Chorus fall concert , 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, Gault Recital Hall in Scheide Music Center.

Fall Dance Concert , 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23, College of Wooster Freedlander Theatre. Tickets are required and available at the box office in Freedlander Theatre or at wooster.edu/snippet/tickets .

Contemporary Chamber Ensemble concert , 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center. A new addition to Wooster’s music department this semester, the Contemporary Chamber Ensemble focuses on music by living composers and is directed by Dylan Findley, visiting assistant professor of music, music theory, and composition.

Window Wonderland, Friday, Nov. 22 , downtown Wooster; Santa arrives and the holiday season kicks off.

Scot Marching Band and Pipe Band concert , 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, McGaw Chapel. The concert will feature highlights from the ensembles’ fall season, including music performed at pregame, halftime, and in the stands in support of the Fighting Scots football team.

The One Stop Christmas Shop , 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 30, Church of the Saviour gym, 480 Fry Road, Wooster. Mix of handmade crafts, baked goods, clothing and personal care products alongside favorite brands. Cash and carry specials available! Free admission. Food trucks on site.

Wooster Symphony Orchestra performance of " The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, McGaw Chapel. Using music composed by Peter Tchaikovsky, including material from the original "Nutcracke" ballet and suite, it is a 75-minute narration of the story of "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King , " set to music. The performance includes Richard Figge, professor emeritus of German studies at Wooster, as the narrator. Tickets are required and available at Buehler’s Milltown and Towne Market, Scheide Music Center, and at the door before the concert.

Passages: Tales of the Snow Migrant and Our Disappearing Darkness: Meditations on Losing the Night exhibitions: Through Friday, Dec. 6, College of Wooster Art Museum, Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave. The CWAM is open T11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday,11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

Wayne County Pottery Exhibit , through Dec. 28, Wayne County Historical Society, 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. A unique exhibit of rare pottery from 1836-1965.

