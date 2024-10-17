From Killbuck to Rittman, Halloween events and trick or treat dates are set in stone

It the time of year for creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, as the old Addams Family song says, and Wayne and Holmes counties is ready.

Here is a list of Halloween activities, including trick or treat dates and times, and other holiday events.

Oh, and don't forget to turn the porch lights on if welcoming those trick or treaters.

Wayne County

Apple Creek

Trick or treat will take place in Apple Creek 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Creston

Village-wide trick or treat will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. A costume contest will begin at 7:30 at the Creston Community Center.

Doylestown

Village trick-or-treat will be held in Doylestown 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Orrville

Trick or treat will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Rittman

Trick or treat in Rittman will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct 26.

Shreve

Trick or treat in Shreve will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The event promises to be a magical evening of community spirit, creativity and candy collecting. Join family, friends and neighbors to wander the streets in search of treats, laughter and a touch of spookiness. Shreve Village Hall is asking for candy donations. Take candy donations to Village Hall by Thursday, Oct. 24, so volunteers can begin bagging Friday, Oct. 25.

Smithville

A Jump and Shout Halloween Dance Party, will be held at 887 W. Main St., Smithville, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Guests are invited to a not-so-spooky party under the glow lights event. Admission is $7 per child. Enjoy crafts, a snack and lots of fun.

Smithville Village trick or treating will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Smithville Community Historical will host trick or treat in the Pioneer Village 4-6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26. Come trick or treat in the decorated historic Pioneer Village. A food truck will be on site from noon-6 pm.

West Salem

Village trick or treat will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Wooster

Bishops Family Restaurant, 1638 Old Columbus Road, Wooster: Bishop's is hosting a Halloween Party, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. There will be trunk or treat, a costume contest, pumpkin decorating with buffet-style dining and spooky desserts.

Main Street Wooster Scarecrow Showdown started Oct. 7 and ends on Shop Hop Saturday, Oct. 26. The following businesses are participating: Friendtique, Nest by Friendtique, Olive Lane Oils and Vinegars, JK Gift Shop. Broken Rocks Cafe and Bakery and Flex Yoga Wooster. The theme for this year is Disney/Nickelodeon characters. How do you vote for your favorite scarecrow? Scan the QR code next to that scarecrow and cast your vote.

Wooster trick or treat will be held in the city 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Smithville Western Care Center and Wayne Manor Assisted Living, 4110 E. Smithville Western Road, Wooster, will hold trick or treat 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Sprenger Smithville Western Care Center. There will be games, apple cider and donuts.

Holmes County

Glenmont

Trick or treat will be held in Glenmont 6:30-8 p.m. ????. Visitors from out of town are asked to take a bag of candy to the firehouse to hand out. Nashville Road will be closed for the safety of the children.

Killbuck

Trick or treat will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at 310 N. Main St., Killbuck. Visitors from out of town are asked to take a bag of candy to the firehouse to hand out. Leave a porch light on if participating.

Millersburg

Boo in the Burg, will be held 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 50 N. Clay St., Millersburg. Boo in the Burg is more of a Halloween for adults, as an Ohio wine and craft beer festival will take place in the parking lot of the Commercial & Savings Bank. Tickets $30, and include entrance, a commemorative Boo in the Burg glass, five drink tickets for beer or wine tastings and music from the band Hard Hat. Visit historicdowntownmillersburg.com for ticket information.

Danbury Senior Living in Millersburg, 4245 Glen Drive, Millersburg, will distribute candy to little ghouls and goblins on 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Ghost Walk, Victorian House, Millersburg, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Members of the Ghost Guild will be stationed throughout the 28-room mansion to share paranormal activities and other ghostly encounters. Admission is $5 per person. Guests are invited to the Castle Club afterward for more stories of the supernatural.

Village trick or treat will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

West Holmes High School will host Fright Night Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at at Knights Stadium. Kids are welcome to trick or treat with members of West Holmes Sports teams distributing candy. A band light show will take place 8-9:30 p.m.

This list will be updated as more areas schedule Halloween activities.

