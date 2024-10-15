Northwestern-Wayne FFA fruit, cheese and kettle corn fundraiser underway

The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter is holding its annual fruit and cheese sale with a new addition this year, popcorn

The sale runs through Nov. 8. The fruit will be supplied through the Florida Fruit Association with the exception of the apples coming from Bauman Orchards. The cheese will be provided by Pearl Valley Cheeses, the beef jerky will be from Signature Beef and the popcorn comes from Winland’s Crazy Kernal Kettle Corn.

Items for sale and the prices are:

Fruit Buckets, $40 − Fuji apples (five), navel oranges (five), pink grapefruit (five), tangerines (five), pineapple (one), peanut brittle (one), DB Yummers BBQ Sauce (one)

$40 − Fuji apples (five), navel oranges (five), pink grapefruit (five), tangerines (five), pineapple (one), peanut brittle (one), DB Yummers BBQ Sauce (one) Charcuterie Buckets, $55 − Fuji apples (five), navel oranges (five), pink grapefruit (five), gangerines (five), pineapple (one), peanut brittle (one), 12-ounce cheese wheel (three), summer sausage (one), box of crackers

$55 − Fuji apples (five), navel oranges (five), pink grapefruit (five), gangerines (five), pineapple (one), peanut brittle (one), 12-ounce cheese wheel (three), summer sausage (one), box of crackers Meat and Cheese Buckets, $60 − Summer sausage (two), beef jerky (three), beef sticks (12), 12-ounce wheel of cheese (three), DB BBQ Sauce (one)

$60 − Summer sausage (two), beef jerky (three), beef sticks (12), 12-ounce wheel of cheese (three), DB BBQ Sauce (one) Mini box, $30 − Summer sausage (one), 12-ounce cheese wheel (two), beef jerky (one), Beef Sticks (six)

$30 − Summer sausage (one), 12-ounce cheese wheel (two), beef jerky (one), Beef Sticks (six) DB Yummers BBQ Sauce , $6 a bottle

The three cheeses in the buckets are Baby Swiss, Colby Jack and sharp cheddar.

To place an order contact a Northwestern Wayne FFA member or call the high school at 419-846-3833. Orders are due Nov. 8. Pick-up will be the week of Dec. 9 at the Northwestern Ag Shop.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Northwestern-Wayne FFA fruit, cheese and kettle corn fundraiser underway