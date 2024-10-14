Open in App
    🥡 WHAT'S COOKING: Sassy Shay's Twisted Mac N Eatz food truck joins the fleet

    By Kevin Lynch, Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: Each Monday online The Daily Record features good eats, whether from a restaurant, a store, a food truck or elsewhere. Check back each week to see 🥡 What's Cooking .

    Cory Gray has been around food for most of his life, so the fact he owns and operates a small fleet of food trucks is no big surprise.

    "My aunt Shirley had the Chinese booth at the Wayne County Fair forever, so I grew up rolling egg rolls," Gray said. "I think I started when I was about 7. In 201,5 we went ahead and started our own food truck and that's how we got going."

    Sassy Shay's Twisted Mac N Eatz caters weddings, graduations and other life-event celebrations, along with a presence at the Wayne and Holmes counties' fairs and other locations. It is setting up at Badger Pumpkin Patch in West Salem each weekend in October.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufLcm_0w5ve9bO00

    Sassy Shay's Twisted Mac N Eatz food truck opened in 2019 to go along with Cheeky's Twisted Eatz, which started in 2015.

    "We started out doing egg rolls, stir fry, doughnut bites and won ton," Gray said. "We have four trucks, but only two are going right now because of a manpower shortage.

    "Everybody loves our mac-n-cheese bowls at Sassy Chay's," he said. "And the egg rolls and doughnut bites at Cheeky's Twisted Eatz are also our best sellers. We make our egg rolls a little bit sweeter, and Shay's been making mac and cheese forever. She made me mac and cheese on our first date."

    Food trucks born out of pet names and love

    Shay is Shannon Gray, Cory's wife. She started working on one the food trucks and thought she might try one of her own, and that's what led to opening Sassy Shay's.

    Cory explained how the food trucks came about. He said the names Cheeky and Sassy Shay came from pet names he and his wife have for each other.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnKfj_0w5ve9bO00

    "She calls me Cheeky because she thinks it's a cute little bit of lippyness," he said. "And I call her sassy, and Shay is Shannon's nickname. So we just call her Sassy Shay. She designed the wrap for the truck herself. We used old fashioned pin-up girls with a little rock-a-billy flair. I built the trailers from scratch, and Fought Signs in Wooster wrapped them for us."

    Shay Gray said he is big on customer service, and customers can expect good food and great service when they come to one of his food trucks.

    Food is simply done right

    Gray added he likes to keep his menu simple so what they are serving is done right.

    "I grew up with the KISS motto, 'Keep It Simple, Stupid'," he said. "At Cheeky's, you start with the tator tots, and you top them with a variety of items and it's done. At Sassy's, you start with a bowl of mac and cheese, add some toppings, and you're out. We pride ourselves in getting the food out in under two minutes. If you're stopping by for lunch, you can't be sitting here waiting for 20-30 minutes."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSZE0_0w5ve9bO00

    At Sassy Shay's a mac and cheese bowl is offered plain or with Buffalo chicken, pulled pork, bacon, or bacon and ranch toppings. They also sell cheeseburgers and smoked sausage hot dogs.

    To see where Cheeky's and Sassy Shay's food trucks will be, check their page on Facebook .

    To check out another 🌭 What's Cooking, 31 Bistro , visit The-Daily-Record.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: 🥡 WHAT'S COOKING: Sassy Shay's Twisted Mac N Eatz food truck joins the fleet

