What's Up? Trunk or Treat, flea market, concerts and exhibit

Wayne County Pottery Exhibit , through Dec. 28, Wayne County Historical Society, 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. A unique exhibit of rare pottery from 1836-1965.

“Creative Expanses" and "Seeds of Hope,” through Sunday, Nov. 3, Coburn Gallery, Ashland University, located in the Center for the Arts. The exhibits share a central theme of reflecting on mental health and the healing aspects of the artistic process. Gallery admission is free and open to the public. “Seeds of Hope” features artworks created by Appleseed Community Mental Health Center clients, while “Creative Expanses” offers the artistic endeavors of Ohio art therapists.

Wild and Wacky Adventures of Family Research , 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Wayne County Public Library, Wooster. Dave and Ann Tschantz of Smithville will share stories of the adventures they’ve experienced while researching their families. The program is sponsored by the Wooster-Wayne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. For more information contact Robbin at woowaydar@gmail.com.

Marvel Double Feature , 7 p.m. Friday, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St, Wooster. Featuring two one-act shows based on characters from Marvel Comics - "Hammered: A Thor and Loki Pla" and "Mirror of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play." Sponsored by Wayne County Performing Arts Council (WaCPAC).

Harvest Fest and Market , 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Smithville Community Historical Society. There will be live demonstrations, Pioneer Village tours, live music, food and a Harvest Vendor Market. The market will feature vendors offering baked goods, chocolates,local raw honey, homemade pies, handcrafted home items, pet merchandise, artisan jams jellies, personalized handcrafted wooden items,specialty coffee,lemonade and tea truck, christian apparel and much more. This is a free event. For more information visit facebook.com/SCHSMishler or sohchs.org .

Ashland County Fair Flea Market and Crafts , 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Mozelle Hall. Free admission. Spaces available by calling the office at 419-289-0466.

Trunk or Treat , 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1556 Rex Drive, Orrville. Food trucks and 104.5 The River broadcasting live.

Civil War Roundtable , 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Wayne County Historical Society Schoolhouse, Wooster. Soup and salad fundrasier. Tickets $25 (suggested). Van Young to speak on Gettysburg Battlefield. Call Penny for tickets at 330-845-3069.

Celebration of the Arts , 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, College of Wooster, McGaw Chapel, 340 E. University St. During Homecoming Weekend the event will feature performances by the Wooster Chorus, Scot Symphonic Band,and members of the Theatre and Dance and Art and Art History Departments.

Wooster Jazz Ensemble and Wooster Symphony Orchestra performance of “Nina at Ninety,” 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, College of Wooster, McGaw Chapel, 340 E. University Street. The performance pays tribute to singer, pianist, songwriter and civil rights activist, Nina Simone.

The Great Pumpkin Glow, 4-9 p.m. Oct. 18-20, Kingwood Center Gardens, Mansfield. Advanced registration required . Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 7-12 for members, ages 6 and under free; tickets for nonmembers are $12 for ages 13 and older and $6 for ages 7-12, children under age 7, free.

County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St. Program by Jerri Lynn Baxstrom titled "A Trip to Europe for the Holidays." Organ music will be provided before the program. Free admission; public welcome.

Swiss Steak Dinner , 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Beach City American Legion Hall Post 549, 125, Third Ave. NE. Drive-thru carryout only. Meal includes three bean salad, applesauce, mashed potatoes/homemade gravy, corn, bread and dessert for the cost of $12. For more information call 330-340-1159.

Clue at the Mansion , 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Unsavory Characters of Holmes County. The series based on the CLUE game performed live at the Victorian House will include two sessions to include some unusual characters from the past. Trilby, Witch of Panthers Hollow, Tom Lions, Big Foot, Aliens, to name just a few. The cost is $15 per person and reservations can be made by calling the society office at 330-674-0022.

Kidron Beet Festival , 9 a.m Saturday, Oct. 19, Sonnenberg Village, 13497 Hackett Road, Kidron. Beet entries in seven categories open at 9 a.m. Judging ends at 11 a.m. There will be music by the Stout Suzuki Studio Players and the Swiss Band Down and Krout. Buildings in the Village will be open for tours. Food vendors from Schonegers Old Fashioned Ice Cream and the Sonnenberg Church Food Wagon will be present throughout the event.

Pathways of Hope Luminaria Event , 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Gault Inpatient Pavilion on the campus of Ohio's Hospice in Wooster, 1900 Akron Road.

Boeing-Boeing by Marc Camoletti , 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26, Freedlander Theatre, 329 E. University St., Wooster. The comedy centers on a bachelor living in Paris as he struggles to keep his three fiancées, all flight attendants, from finding out about each other. Tickets are available at the box office in Freedlander Theatre or at wooster.edu/snippet/tickets .

Victorian House Ghost Walks , 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Victorian House Museum, 484 Wooster Road, Millersburg. Victorian House Ghost Guild will host self-guided ghost walks of the 28-room mansion. Cost is $5. Call 330-674-0022 or email at info@holmeshistory.com for more information.

Dancing with Jane Austen , 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Live music by Fourpence. Suggested donation $7; students $5. Carry clean shoes and water bottle. Information call 330-347-8155. Other dates are Nov. 23, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22.

Buckeye Book Fair, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Greystone Event Center, 50 Riffle Road, Wooster. More than 100 Ohio authors are expected to attend. Admission is a $2 donation. For more information visit www.BuckeyeBookFair.org .

Wooster Contra Dance , 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Celtic music by Pocketful O’ Gimmick and Susan English calling longways sets, mixers and a square. It's aerobic and social; no partner or experience necessary. For ages 8-88, must be able to follow directions. Beginning and advanced instruction at 7 p.m. Suggested donation $7; students $5. Carry clean shoes & personal water bottle. Information call 330-347-8155. Other dates: Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1. April. 5 and May 3.

Scot Symphonic Band fall concert , 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, College of Wooster, McGaw Chapel.

Wooster Singers and Wooster Concert Band concert, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, College of Wooster Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St.

Wooster Chorus fall concert , 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, Gault Recital Hall in Scheide Music Center.

Fall Dance Concert , 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23, College of Wooster Freedlander Theatre. Tickets are required and available at the box office in Freedlander Theatre or at wooster.edu/snippet/tickets .

Contemporary Chamber Ensemble concert , 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center. A new addition to Wooster’s music department this semester, the Contemporary Chamber Ensemble focuses on music by living composers and is directed by Dylan Findley, visiting assistant professor of music, music theory, and composition.

Window Wonderland, Friday, Nov. 22 , downtown Wooster; Santa arrives and the holiday season kicks off.

Scot Marching Band and Pipe Band concert , 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, McGaw Chapel. The concert will feature highlights from the ensembles’ fall season, including music performed at pregame, halftime, and in the stands in support of the Fighting Scots football team.

The One Stop Christmas Shop , 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 30, Church of the Saviour gym, 480 Fry Road, Wooster. Mix of handmade crafts, baked goods, clothing and personal care products alongside favorite brands. Cash and carry specials available! Free admission. Food trucks on site.

Wooster Symphony Orchestra performance of " The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, McGaw Chapel. Using music composed by Peter Tchaikovsky, including material from the original "Nutcracke" ballet and suite, it is a 75-minute narration of the story of "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King , " set to music. The performance includes Richard Figge, professor emeritus of German studies at Wooster, as the narrator. Tickets are required and available at Buehler’s Milltown and Towne Market, Scheide Music Center, and at the door before the concert.

Passages: Tales of the Snow Migrant and Our Disappearing Darkness: Meditations on Losing the Night exhibitions: Through Friday, Dec. 6, College of Wooster Art Museum, Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave. The CWAM is open T11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday,11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: What's Up? Trunk or Treat, flea market, concerts and exhibit