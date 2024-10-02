Open in App
    • The Daily Record

    The holidays in Europe to be featured at October County Line Historical Society meeting

    By Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    The last program of the year for County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The speaker willbe Jerri Lynn (Miller) Baxstrom, who will give a presentation titled "A Trip to Europe for the Holidays."

    The program will be held at the Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St. The program is free and open to the public.

    Christmas music will be offered before the program by organist Deb Lillely on the church's 1915 Schantz pipe organ.

    Baxtrom will talk about Christmas markets in Edinburgh, Scotland and Paris, France and architecture and stained-glass of Notre Dame de Paris. Learn about the Austrian origin of the Christmas carol "Silent Night." Other topics will be Westminster Abbey and its choir loft and Windsor Castle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POBQb_0vrGkfxM00

    Baxtrom and her husband, Sandy, have had the opportunity to travel to several European countries during the holidays and her presentation consists mainly of her own photos.

    She grew up in Shreve and is a graduate of Triway High School and Ashland University. Her undergraduate study abroad term was in Vienna, Austria. Among her 30 post-Master's hours was a two week seminar in Freiburg, Germany, for 27 German teachers from 17 countries. She taught French and German at Smithville High School for 35 years while teaching German part-time at a couple local companies.

    In 2010, she was the recipient of the Distinguished Career Award by the Ohio Foreign Language Association. After her retirement from high school teaching, she was an instructor of French at The College of Wooster for 10 years. In addition to the student trips to Europe she and her colleague led during her high school teaching years, she has organized numerous trips for adults to various countries in Europe in her retirement.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: The holidays in Europe to be featured at October County Line Historical Society meeting

