    Here's what's in store for the Holmes Antique Festival from Friday-Sunday

    By Kevin Lynch, Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    The 62nd annual Holmes County Antique Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday in downtown Millersburg, but the activities kick off Friday night with some live music and trivia.

    The Callunaw Rednecks will perform on the large stage on East Jackson Street 6-8 p.m. and trivia will be played at American Hall on the square from 6:3008 p.m. on Friday.

    A full day of activities Saturday begin at 8 a.m. with the Farm Bureau Passport through Holmes County. The driving tour begins at Rhode's IGA Marketplace and follows the Port Washington Trail.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOAQs_0vrGkdBu00

    An antique market will be set up around the Holmes County Courthouse 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There also will be arts and crafts activities and an historical exhibit will be on display at American Hall until 6 p.m.

    The festival welcoming ceremony takes place at the main stage on East Jackson Street at 10:30 a.m., followed by a performance by the West Holmes Chamber Choir at 11 a.m.

    The Darb Snyder Memorial Classic Car Show takes place noon-3 p.m. at the Commercial & Savings Bank parking lot on North Clay Street, and Glenn Parks will perform on the main stage at noon, followed by the Walhounding Rube Band at 1:30 p.m.

    A Touch a Truck experience will take place 2-4 p.m. at Millersburg Elementary School, and students from the Holmes Center for the Arts will perform at 3 p.m. on the main stage, followed by a presentation from the Holmes County Farm Bureau at 4 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNVHX_0vrGkdBu00

    The Classic Car, Fireman's and Truck Parade marches west down Jackson Street at 4:30 p.m. and the Cedar Valley Cloggers take the stage at 5 p.m., followed by the Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band 6-8 p.m.

    Sunday's schedule: Grand parade, queen introductions

    A public service will be conducted by Faith Lutheran Church at the main stage on East Jackson Street 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday to get the day's activities started.

    The antique market and arts and crafts activities run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. around the Courthouse lawn, and the historic exhibit will be on display at American Hall at the same time.

    Dueling Pianos will take the stage at 11 a.m. with the grand parade stepping off at 2 p.m.

    Following the parade, an introduction ceremony of the visiting festival queens will be followed by a Holmes County Pottery Raffle, an Olde Fashion Costume contest and the kid's tractor pull held on North Monroe Street.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Here's what's in store for the Holmes Antique Festival from Friday-Sunday

