An opportunity for fun and learning at Fifth Grade Farm Tour

The Holmes Soil & Water Conservation District's Tom Graham Fifth Grade Conservation Farm Tour is a longstanding event that provides Holmes County fifth graders a hands-on opportunity for some fun learning.

Thanks to a handful of experts in various fields, from wildlife, forestry, farm safety and equipment safety, as well as soils, farming and parlor, students get an up-close look rather than relying on a textbook.

The parlor is the milking area on a dairy farm, like Velvet View Farms, which hosted the 2024 fifth-grade farm tour. Velvet View is a family-owned (the Slauch family) dairy farm that has been in operation since 1948.

"We're set up to host groups, and the people at Soil & Water are awesome," Brandi Schlauch said. "It's fun because kids get so much out of this. I like it because I make ice cream and that makes people happy."

FFA helping with Farm Tour for decades

West Holmes Vocational Ag instructor and FFA adviser Jaime Chenevey said she has been involved with the farm tour in all 25 years she has been teaching, but points out it is her FFA officer team that does all of the work.

"They're the ones who find the statistics, update the outlines, plan what they're going to say, do the presenting," Chenevey said. "This year, we have 34 junior and senior kids here between station presenters, group leaders, station assistants and helping with anything else that needs to be done. The kids do most of the content, and I work with soil & water to help get them what they need."

Junior FFA member Brady Hawkins said he is a big fan of what they are doing at the farm tour.

"We cover a lot of different topics at different stations here," he said. "I'm helping out at the wildlife station. I have a passion for wildlife myself, and I think it's a good thing for these kids to learn about. I think it's fun to see the kids getting involved, asking questions. They might become FFA members in the future."

Chenevey pointed out HSWCD makes all the arrangements with the hosting farms, and all of the farms that have hosted more than once.

Schlauch family a big supporter of the event

"Once you find a place and work out the kinks, and get it set up, then everybody knows what's going on, and makes it easier for the next year," she said. "It's quite an undertaking. You need a place where you can dig a soil pit, and be prepared for inclement weather like we had today. Of course, we're grateful for the rain. Parking and other things go into hosting. Schlauch's have a beautiful facility here, and we have hosted a couple FFA events here and we're thankful for the support they give."

The Schlauch family has been involved in FFA for the past eight years or so, as their sons earned their American Degrees.

Trevor Berger, program administrator for HCSWCD, helps coordinate the farm tour, and enjoyed the experience once again this year.

"The Soil and Water Conservation District has been doing the farm tours since 1965," Berger said. "This is my third year running it. This event just continues to shine, even if the weather doesn't cooperate."

He related how when he went to Winesburg Meats to pick up the hot dogs they were serving to the students, the workers there all shared experiences about where their farm tour was.

Experience for fifth graders, rain or shine

"It's amazing how this event continues to resonate, and everybody seems to remember, so we want to make it so these fifth graders get to experience it as well, rain or shine," he added. "It's fun for me going around the county talking to people about the farm tour. People bring it up, even if I don't."

He pointed out how somebody's son or daughter, grandson or granddaughter is always in fifth grade somewhere and they all have special memories about the event.

"The Schlauch's have been fantastic to work with," Berger said. "They came to us and said 'let's do it.' They do it not because they have kids in FFA, but they want to show what they have here. We hold these at a variety of different farms, like last year we held it at Croskey's, which is a crop farm. It's not just dairy farms or beef farms, but we get kids exposure to so many different things, like forestry or wildlife or the parlor."

Dave Woodring has been doing a forestry station on the tour for 44 years.

"I love the enjoyment and the enthusiasm I see in the kids," Woodring said. "I really enjoy it. That's what keeps me coming back. It's infectious. There is always more to learn. I've been studying trees all my life, but I'm learning all the time."

John Lorson is a longtime presenter on wildlife. He said the tour is something he looks forward to every year.

"This is such an incredible tradition," Lorson said. "You see now the third generation of students coming through. I catch up with people in their 50s, 60s, and ask them what they remember about school in Holmes County, and they all mention the fifth grade farm tour. I'm honored to be part of the tradition."

