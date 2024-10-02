What's Up? Jazz concert, pottery exhibit, Antique Festival, Dog Halloween Costume Contest

Wayne County Pottery Exhibit , now through Dec. 28, Wayne County Historical Society, 546 East Bowman St., Wooster. A unique exhibit of rare pottery from 1836-1965 - never before seen together in one place.

57th OHIO MART , Thursday-Sunday, Stan Hywet Hall, 714 N. Portage Path in Akron. Hours for Ohio Mart are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets include a self-guided Manor House tour, and the Textile Arts Show, presented by the Stan Hywet Needlework Guild.

Clean energy program, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 3186 Burbank Road, Wooster. Hallie Bowie, New Leaf Design architect and LEED Green associate, will talk about clean energy and the Inflation Reduction Act and how its goal is to make it more affordable for families to purchase energy efficient appliances, make home repairs and save money on utility bills. The program is sponsored by the Wooster Interfaith Justice Committee Climate Change Group and the Wayne County Sustainable Energy Network.

Holmes County Antique Festival , Friday-Saturday, downtown Millersburg.

Downtown Wooster Farmers' Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, North Market Street between Liberty and North Streets. Come shop locally for the freshest picked organic produce, eggs, meat and poultry, honey, home-baked goods, fresh-cut flowers, wine tastings, artisanal crafts and more. There will be a free concert from Eric Stroud 9-11 a.m. at the pavilion.

Downtown Wooster Farmers' Market Dog Halloween Costume Contest, 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Wooster Square. Bring your dog in costume to Daisy Dog Barkery's booth to be photographed. Voting will take place for 24 hours online through the Downtown Wooster Farmers' Market Facebook page. The dog with the most reactions wins the Champion Title, a $75 basket of Daisy Dog Barkery dog treats, a dog toy and a custom-reversible dog bandana from Doobs Daners.

Antique Festival historical presentations – 10 a.m. Saturday, American Hall venue, Millersburg. Mark Boley, director of the Holmes County Historical Society, will present two programs − Unusual Mysterious Holmes County and Holmes County the Rest of the Story. The festival is providing the programs as part of a yearlong bicentennial celebration. The program is free to the public.

Wayne County Fair-Style BBQ Chicken Drive Thru , 10:30 a.m., Saturday, 298 N. Market St., Shreve. Offered are 1/2 chicken for $8 and 1/2 chicken dinners for $12, which include green beans and ham, apple sauce, roll and butter. Hosted by the County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes. Proceeds go to maintaining and operating museum.

Wooster Contra Dance , 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Celtic music by Pocketful O’ Gimmick and Susan English calling longways sets, fun mixers and a square. It's aerobic and social; no partner or experience necessary. For ages 8-88, must be able to follow directions. Beginning and advanced instruction at 7 p.m. Suggested donation $7; students $5. Carry clean shoes & personal water bottle. Information call 330-347-8155. Other dates: Nov. 2, Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1. April. 5 and May 3.

Stardust , 7 p.m. Monday, First Christian Church,1425 King Road, Ashland. A free concert sponsored by Big Bands and All That Jazz Society.

Agriculture, Energy, Environment, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wayne County Public Library, Conference Room. Matthew Diemer (D) and Max Miller (R), candidates for US representative, District 7, discuss: Agriculture, Energy, Environment.Learn about the canditates' positions and bring questions on the topic. Sponsored by the Wooster Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Wayne County Sustainable Energy Network.

Lions Free Community Lunch , 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Savannah Town Hall. Provided by Savannah-Crestview Lions.

Marvel Double Feature , 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St, Wooster. Featuring two one-act shows based on characters from Marvel Comics Hammered: A Thor and Loki Play And Mirror of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play. Sponsored by Wayne County Performing Arts Council (WaCPAC).

Trunk or Treat , 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1556 Rex Drive, Orrville. Food trucks and 104.5 The River broadcasting live.

Civil War Roundtable , 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, Wayne County Historical Society Schoolhouse, Wooster. Soup and salad fundrasier. Tickets $25 (suggested). Van Young to speak on Gettysburg Battlefield. Call Penny for tickets at 330-845-3069.

County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St. Program by Jerri Lynn Baxstrom titled "A Trip to Europe for the Holidays." Organ music will be provided before the program. Free admission; public welcome.

Clue at the Mansion , 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Unsavory Characters of Holmes County. The series based on the CLUE game performed live at the Victorian House will include two sessions to include some unusual characters from the past. Trilby, Witch of Panthers Hollow, Tom Lions, Big Foot, Aliens, to name just a few. The cost is $15 per person and reservations can be made by calling the society office at 330-674-0022.

Pathways of Hope Luminaria Event , 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Gault Inpatient Pavilion on the campus of Ohio's Hospice in Wooster, 1900 Akron Road.

Victorian House Ghost Walks , 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Victorian House Museum, 484 Wooster Road, Millersburg. Victorian House Ghost Guild will host self-guided ghost walks of the 28-room mansion. Cost is $5. Call 330-674-0022 or email at info@holmeshistory.com for more information.

Dancing with Jane Austen , 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Live music by Fourpence. Suggested donation $7; students $5. Please carry clean shoes and personal water bottle. Information call 330-347-8155. Other dates include: Nov. 23, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22.

Buckeye Book Fair, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Greystone Event Center, 50 Riffle Road, Wooster. More than 100 Ohio authors are expected to attend. Admission is a $2 donation. For more information visit www.BuckeyeBookFair.org .

Window Wonderland, Friday, Nov. 22 , downtown Wooster; Santa arrives and the holiday season kicks off.

The One Stop Christmas Shop , 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 30, Church of the Saviour Gymnasium, 480 Fry Road, Wooster. Mix of handmade crafts, baked goods, clothing and personal care products alongside favorite brands. Cash and carry specials available! Free admission. Food trucks on site.

