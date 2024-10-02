Open in App
    The Daily Record

    Meet Ava Mathur, one of Wooster's best to grace the tennis court

    By Joshua McWilliams, Wooster Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    WOOSTER - There is no hesitation from Wooster senior tennis player Ava Mathur when asked what has meant more to her, individual or team awards. Without a second thought, it is the team, it’s what she will always take pride in.

    “To be able to share everything with my teammates, that’s special to me,” said the senior. “More than that, it shows that we are united, we are one and we are not separate individuals.”

    She pointed to helping win the program's fifth straight Ohio Cardinal Conference title as a two-time captain last weekend. She pointed to the success across the board of her peers and how each member helped achieve the ultimate mission, that was winning another OCC crown.

    “That really means the world to me, because we all get to share it together,” said Mathur. “We were able to win as a team and being a captain makes it more special because I got to help guide the younger players, work with them and they taught me a lot, too.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3Zed_0vrGgC7t00

    More: Dalton golf senior Zach Brahler earns return trip to state after three-way playoff

    What the team has taught her has been immeasurable and the friendships and bonds are ones that she will cherish.

    “They taught me patience, leadership and friendship,” she said. “We always worked to build each other up, support each other and we always have each other’s back. These are bonds that I will remember and hold onto for the rest of my life. I feel that I’ve made some really amazing friends.”

    It's clear through all the success that Mathur has experienced over her high school career, her focus remains the same and that humble spirit is still unchanged. Even still, Mathur is a player who will go down as one of the Generals best female tennis players in program history, next to the legendary Vicky Nelson. This year alone, Mather dropped just one game in conference play, going 95-1, and clinched her third straight OCC first singles title. This fall she will be seeking to clinch her third trip to state and has already started off on the right foot, with back-to-back double bagel wins.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vXkk_0vrGgC7t00

    “No one works harder than Ava,” said Wooster coach Cordell Smith. “She is working every day, a leader on the team, two-time captain and works in the offseason relentlessly to get better.

    “On the court, she is in full control and normally plays at a level beyond anyone she plays against. She is playing right now at such a high level of tennis. Everything's coming together, she is mentally focused, driven and I’ve never seen her play with this much control.”

    The keys to her success can be harnessed into a few words; patience, forgiveness and leadership. Patience in herself and her on-court game, forgiveness with her own mistakes and the leadership to continue to help mentor those around her and help guide them through her own lessons that she has learned.

    “I’ve just been more patient, improving my game each year and instead of trying to finish someone, just waiting for the right opportunity and staying calmer,” said Mathur. “And being a perfectionist, just forgetting bad plays, forgiving myself and letting it go.”

    More: Wade, Meek and Hostettler, WCAL's first trio to advance to district

    As for the nerves that sometimes got to her as a freshman.

    “I can definitely feel the pressure and I still get nervous,” she smiled. “But it’s true, ‘fake it until you make it,’ and just keep going and get it off my mind.”

    With sectionals starting up this week, Mathur couldn’t help but point out sophomores and fellow singles players Hailey Jung and Alyssa-Rae McIntosh. Jung is currently leading her second match 6-1, 4-1 before play was suspended due to darkness after winning her first match 6-0, 6-0. McIntosh fell in a tough one to Jackson’s No. 1 singles player 6-4, 7-5.

    “Alyssa and Hailey have both improved their games tremendously,” said Mathur. “It really means the world to be on the same team as them and to be singles teammates with them. Being a captain, I’ve been able to help guide them and to see their success, that means the world to me.”

    For Mathur, she definitely sees where she can improve heading into her quarterfinals but was happy with how she played overall. She will look to finish the deal in the quarters, advance to districts one step at a time and enjoy every moment with her teammates as she makes her final trip through the prep scene.

    At the OCCs, the Generals edged out Lexington 51-50 to win it all as Elizabeth Frantz and Megan Wyneski won a doubles title and McIntosh hammered out a third singles title. It’s something that Smith feels that strengthening the schedule this year has benefitted the team as it competed for the conference and beyond.

    “We strengthened our schedule this year and it's been a much more competitive schedule due to that this year,” said the coach. “It 100-percent benefitted us as we had a really good balanced schedule. We had those really tough matches to expose where we needed to work and had the chance to work those things and to see that growth. Our girls have had to fight through adversity, and it’s helped them play well, raised our level of play and it’s been fun to watch.”

    More: Marshall, Moyer and Lewis score in Chippewa's 3-1 win over rival Norwayne

    Frantz and Wyneski will both enter quarterfinals after posting a 6-1, 6-0 win and then followed that up with a 6-2, 6-3 win to join Mathur and Jung.

    “It feels great, and the girls have shown so much improvement,” said Smith. “Today was important to get out there and have success for the girls' confidence. They looked strong and confident today and I believe they will do well tomorrow.”

    Nadia Cascarelli and Brionna Fuller won their opening match 6-0, 6-0 before falling 6-0, 6-1 to see their season come to end, with McIntosh.

    “Those two have shown great growth this year,” said Smith. “They had to adjust to playing together this year and have gotten stronger and stronger as the year has gone on. They have really grown, and I was happy to see them win their first match.”

    And he added about McIntosh.

    “Alyssa has been an anchor for us all year at third singles. She came through time and time again and is definitely not the same player as she was at the beginning of the season. She is more mature and today, unfortunately, she drew Jackson’s no. 1 singles player, still she played really well, and this doesn't take away anything from her growth.”

    Ohio Cardinal Conference

    West Holmes battled in the OCC championship race as it wrapped up the regular season with three third-place finishes. Leading the way was Arora Chaney, who rallied for a win in her first singles match 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5), fell to Mathur and then downed a player from Madison 8-3. At third singles, Zariah Taylor earned her third-place spot with a win in her third-place match 8-3 while Jozlynn Giauque and Addison Christine, also won by pro set, 8-3. They opened with a 6-2, 6-3 win and then fell to the eventual champions from Ashland 6-3, 6-1.

    Autumn Strouse and Kylee Taylor took home fourth place after opening with a 6-4, 6-2 win before dropping their last two matches. Brylie Rickly garnered fifth place to wrap it up for the Knights.

    This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Meet Ava Mathur, one of Wooster's best to grace the tennis court

