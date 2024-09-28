MILLERSBURG ― People of all ages were singing " Oh, I wish a was an Oscar Mayer wiener " Friday afternoon at Rodhe's IGA Marketplace.

They came from as far away as Canton to join in a hot dog picnic and visit with the drive team of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile .

"Jack just loves hot dogs," Jay Ward said of his 4-year-old son, who came from Canton clad in a hot dog costume with all the trimmings.

The Wards were among the many who braved a steady drizzle for the hot dog picnic celebrating the visit of the Wienermobile and continue the 90th birthday celebration of Rodhe's IGA serving the Millersburg community.

Sarah Oney and Stephen Harrison were the drivers of the Wienermobile, two of six regional teams who take the V-8 Chevy Vortex vehicle around the country.

"It's a pretty good gig," Harrison said. "I'm a lucky dog. You have to have a taste for travel. We get to drive around the country and visit with folks every day."

His on-the-road partner explained they are based in Wisconsin but cover Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota and even South Dakota.

"They tell us where to go and we're off," Oney said. "We get to visit with folks all over the country and bring smiles just about everywhere we go."

Robert Clippinger was one of those folks who remembered having his picture taken with the Wienermobile back in the 1950s.

"My grandpa and my father both worked on making the Wienermobile up at Gerstenslagers in Wooster," Clippinger said.

Bob Marthey of Glenmont said he was thrilled to see the Wienermobile.

"I'm 37, and I've always wanted to see the Wienermobile, and another thing I want to do is touch the Goodyear Blimp," he said.

It's never too late.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cuts the mustard with fans in Millersburg visit