Four area students were recognized for their winning essays in this year’s Veterans Day ceremonies Wednesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5146.

Ivie Hall was awarded as the winner of the Patriots Pen essay contest at the middle school level and Fender Lawson was first place, Daisy Bovard second and Amelia Hall third in the Voice of Democracy contest at the high school level.

As first-place winners of their respective contests, Lawson and Ivie Hall read their essays out loud to the roughly 70 people in attendance Wednesday.

In her essay titled “What a veteran taught me about America,” Hall described the lessons learned from veterans, including the definition of bravery and the ability to make a difference in people’s lives even at a young age.

“One thing veterans have taught me is that being brave does not mean you are never afraid,” Hall said. “It means doing what you have to do even when things are scary or difficult. Many veterans have spent time away from their families to serve our country. I cannot imagine how hard that must be and it makes me appreciate their sacrifices even more.

“Veterans have also taught me that we should care about others and work together. Even though I am only in seventh grade, I can still make a difference by helping people, being respectful and standing up for what is right. I believe little things like these can help make our country a better place.”

Lawson’s essay was a story of his grandfather, who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps right after graduating high school because that is where he felt he would be trained the best if he were to get sent to the Vietnam War.

“It didn’t take long for him to realize this was going to be a life-changing experience,” Lawson said. “He told me as he stepped off the bus at boot camp, he thought to himself, ‘Oh gosh, what have I done?’”

Lawson’s grandfather served three years of active duty in the Panama Canal Zone, followed by three years in inactive reserves, and Lawson recounted how his grandfather’s experiences abroad shaped him and how he treats others.

“I have witnessed his work ethic and how highly he holds America,” Lawson said. “He has taught me that if someone is in need, it isn’t just an act of kindness but our responsibility to help them. From him, I have learned to always work hard even if there is no reward, simply because it is the right thing to do. He has taught me to always be grateful for the sacrifice of others and to never take the freedoms and liberties we have for granted. Those aren’t just his values and beliefs, but it is the American way.”

Lawson believes those values he learned from his grandfather will carry on through him even though he does not intend to enlist in the military himself.

“Although I am not enlisting in the military, the values that they taught my grandfather have been passed on to me and will continue to influence my life and the life of my own children one day,” Lawson said. “I am forever grateful for the rights and freedoms we have in America. Because of people like my grandfather, I will continue to appreciate and support America any way I can.”

State Rep. Mark Cochran gave the keynote speech at the event, noting how Veterans Day appears to mean even a little more in Tennessee and in McMinn County.

“To every veteran here today, I want to personally thank you for your service to our country and for the example you continue to set in our communities, especially here in McMinn County,” Cochran said. “I think we’ve talked about this before. Veterans Day is special throughout the United States and certainly throughout the Volunteer State. But here in McMinn County, I think it even means a little bit more. And so for many generations we’ve actually been known as the Volunteer County of the Volunteer State because, per capita, the amount of our sons and daughters who go fight for the freedom of this nation and for the freedom of others, we have I think, one of the highest per capita veteran counts in the entire state right here in McMinn County.”

Cochran cited the legendary Company B from Etowah, one of the most highly decorated companies in World War II, as just one example. Many of the veterans from McMinn County also fought in the Battle of Athens after coming back home.

“But there’s a tradition here of standing up for freedom, standing against tyranny,” Cochran said. “And this year, as our nation marks its 250th birthday, our gathering carries, I think, even a little bit more special significance for our country. We’re reminded of the principles as to which American was founded: liberty, self-governance and the belief that our rights come from God, not from government.”