People from across Meigs County gathered in front of the courthouse in Decatur on Wednesday to recognize those who served their country.

The Veterans Day gathering was initiated by Tim Crawford, who addressed his fellow veterans in attendance at the event when he said, "you raised your hand like the rest of us and you did your duty."

Decatur Vice Mayor John Myers cited Psalm 133 when he noted "how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity."

In his call for unity across the country, Myers recalled Roderick Edmonds, a U.S. Army prisoner of war during World War II in Stalag IX-A. While a prisoner of the Germans, Edmonds learned that their captors were planning to separate the Jews from the rest of the prisoners, likely to torture and possibly kill them.

When the time came for the Jews to identify themselves to the Germans, Edmonds had all the POWs step forward and announced "We are all Jews here."

That call of unity likely saved many lives.

Myers also referenced former President John F. Kennedy's "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech at the Berlin Wall, where he declared unity with the West Germans and denounced communism.

"I hope and I want you to follow their lead lead and come together," Myers told those in attendance. "Let us all work together to make not just Decatur and Meigs County better, but the entire U.S."

Veteran and Meigs County Color and Honor Guard member Otto Appelt also spoke, remembering in 1969 when he was preparing for his second tour in Vietnam and was discourteous - due to the stress of leaving his family - to a veteran who approached to speak with him. He said he has since regretted not being friendly to him and thanking him.

"Every time one of you says thank you for your service, it means something to me and I thank you for it," he said.

The keynote speaker for the event was U.S. Navy and Air Force veteran Mike Berard, who noted that most members of his family are veterans or actively serving.

"We volunteer to run into the fight," he said of his fellow veterans. "We went where we were needed and did what we could do wherever we found ourselves. Then we came home to start a family, to build a city and to build the United States."

Berard implored people to "give honor to those veterans and each other - those who support the veterans. We're gathered here just for that purpose - the veterans that we thank and we recognize, and those that supported those veterans when they were away."

He added that veterans will often continue to serve when they come back home in whatever ways they can. Berard, for instance, works at the Meigs Historical Society and volunteers with veteran groups.

"Veterans are about service," he said. "We serve, that's what we do. In service, we make a better place. That's what makes this a great nation."