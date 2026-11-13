Shown here is the concept art of the Patriot Memorial Project's planned mural in Niota. Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian

The City of Niota held a ceremony celebrating those who defend our freedoms on Veterans Day Wednesday, while also making a major announcement.

The town will play host to the third in a series of murals by the Patriot Memorial Project. The group has completed two murals so far across McMinn County, its first at the police station in Englewood and then the second in downtown Athens.

Now, the third mural will be painted by Chris Ingram behind the Niota depot on a 40x40 wall that will be constructed in the park.

The hope is to have the mural completed in the spring of 2027 and it will "honor the people behind the uniform," according to one of the project's founders, Jennifer Shepherd.

"We will be shining the light on Gold Star families, Blue Star families and Green Star families," she said.

Along with the mural, plans are being developed to have a brick walkway where people are allowed to pay to have a brick engraved with a name of a veteran as well as benches placed around the park with veteran names on them as well.

"We as a city are excited to have this," Niota City Administrator Jeannie Anderson said. "It's time. We have so many veterans."

Shepherd said the project founders hope this will help boost tourism to the area as people will come to see the mural, as well as the other two in Englewood and Athens.

They also want to see veterans honored appropriately and people educated on the importance of veterans and what they've done for the country.

"Civic pride is lacking in the younger generation and it's been my mission to reverse that," Shepherd said. "We want to remind the younger generation that these were real people who sacrificed."

The project will seek to raise $30,000 for this project and representatives are taking donations.

The announcement was made during the revival of Niota's Veterans Day ceremony, which included a parade before everyone moved inside the town's historic depot. Once inside, the ceremony consisted of patriotic music, Quilts of Valor being given out by Starr Mountain Quilters and former State Rep. and veteran John Forgety discussing the importance of veterans to a community.

He noted that "our rights, blessings and privileges that we enjoy" are because of the sacrifices made by soldiers. The rights guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution, he said, are also protected by those same soldiers.

"They are the ones who defend all those freedoms," he said. "We depend on the soldiers - we can never forget that."

There's also a realization of what the soldier will be facing to defend those rights, Forgety noted.

"When they took that oath, they understood and knew they may have to go into harm's way to defend those freedoms and they knew they might not come back," he said. "Yet they went anyway."