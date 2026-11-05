Local first responders assist with Polk County flooding

Structure fires and flooding in southeaster Tennessee and northern Georgia mobilized numerous first response department Wednesday night, including local units.

According to Tri-State Mutual Aid, at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Fannin County, Ga., had a severe lightning storm with three working structure fires. Copper Basin, Hiwassee Dam and Wolf Creek departments responded to assist.

Then, at 11:40 p.m., Fannin County received more than nine inches of rain and Tri-State Mutual Aid responded with multiple swiftwater teams, drone teams and coordinators. As of press time, teams had made more than 30 water rescues.

The cities of Copper Hill and McCaysville reportedly have catastrophic flooding. Water rescues and searches were still occurring as of Thursday morning.

Tri-State Mutual Aid Swiftwater teams include: McMinn County Fire; Etowah Fire; Englewood Fire; Athens Fire; Cleveland Fire; Bradley County Fire Rescue; Fannin County, Ga. Fire; Hiwassee Dam Fire; Dallas Bay VFD; Mowbray Fire; HC STARS; East Ridge Fire; Bradley County EMS B-SORT; Bradley County EMA; Hamilton County OEM Drone Team; Wolf Creek Fire; Chattanooga Fire; Copper Basin Fire; West Polk County Fire; Rhea County Fire Drone Team.