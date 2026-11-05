Traffic signal to be added at Athens intersection

The City of Athens Public Works Department has announced the installation of a new traffic signal in town.

Contractor crews are working on installing a new traffic signal at the intersection of Old Riceville Road and West Madison Avenue. The affected area includes the intersections of Old Riceville Road at W. Madison Avenue and Old Riceville Road at Rocky Mount Road.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 a.m. and continuing until Friday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. there will be flaggers present for intermittent lanes closures with traffic down to one lane, and intermittent temporary full closures.

There will be no lane closures during school drop off and pick up times.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, such as the Dennis Street overpass. Motorists traveling through this area are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians.

Motorists should allow additional travel time due to potential traffic delays in the area.

For more information, contact the office of the public works department at 423-744-2745.