SETHRA to distribute food in Meigs County

The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency (SETHRA) will be distributing USDA commodities in partnership with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to eligible residents in Meigs County on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the city and county building located at 351 River Road, Decatur from 11 a.m. until run out.

Residents may sign up on the day of distribution. If you prefer to register in advance, contact your local SETHRA office. To schedule an appointment, call the Meigs County SETHRA office at 423-334-3305.

To complete your application, you will need to provide proof of income for all household members or proof of category eligibility. Eligibility is based on total household income not exceeding the state-established maximum percentage of the federal poverty guidelines for your household size or meeting category eligibility requirements.

In accordance with federal law and USDA policy, SETHRA is prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.