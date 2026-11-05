All-way stop to be created in Athens at Shoemaker, Thompson intersection

The City of Athens Public Works Department changes to traffic flow at the intersection of Shoemaker Street and Thompson Street.

Currently there are stop signs located on Shoemaker Street. Effective the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 18, there will be stop signs in place on Thompson Street. This will make the intersection an all-way stop.

Motorists are advised to watch for new signage in this area and to use caution at this intersection.

For more information, contact the office of the public works department at 423-744-2745.