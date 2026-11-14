ONEIDA COUNTY

Village of Clinton: (D#265257 Clinton-Route 12B: PM Paving; RTE 12B & 412, Oneida County) Route 412 (College Street) between Route 233 and Franklin Ave, Route 12B between Brimfield Street and Franklin Ave. Motorists will encounter lane closures with flaggers in place due to sidewalk replacement. College Street (Route 412) between Route 233 and Route 12B will have lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place for sign work.

Village of Whitesboro: (Permit D#214978- Replacement of I-90 Bridge over Oriskany Blvd.) Route 69 between Route 291 and Clinton Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions due to the I-90 bridge construction.

City of Rome: (Permit-Roundabout at the NYS Rte 825/Perimeter Road intersection) Route 825 between Hangar Road and Route 46. Motorists will encounter lane closures with flaggers in place due to miscellaneous work and paving operations. The temporary pedestrian bike trail will remain in place.

City of Rome: (D#265553 Large Culvert Replacement at Multiple Locations Contract 6) Route 46 between Elmer Hill Road and Pennystreet Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with temporary signals in place due to culvert replacement work.

City of Rome: (D#265553 Large Culvert Replacement at Multiple Locations Contract 6) Fish Hatchery Road between Route 46 and Williams Road. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to culvert replacement. The detour will utilize Route 46, Potter Road, Turin Road, and Williams Road.

Hamlet of West Branch, Town of Lee: (D#265533 Culvert Repair and Replacement in the Town of Lee) Route 26 between River Road and Tuffy Road. Motorists will encounter shoulder and lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to culvert and stream work.

City of Utica: (Permit) Route 49 south bound at the Route 12 south bound ramp. Motorists will encounter shoulder closures due to Canalway Trail work.

City of Rome: (D#265416 Traffic Systems Improvement Projects 24 various locations) Canal trail under Route 26. Navigation light work will be performed with no impact to traffic.

City of Utica: (D#265768 North Genesee Gateway Project) North Genesee Street between Wurz Avenue and River Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to the construction of the access road and detour.

City of Utica: (Permit) North Genesee Street between Lee Street and Auert Ave. Motorists will encounter lane closures and occasional traffic stoppages in both directions due to work for National Grid.

Town of Vernon: (Permit-Vernon Water District 202502114565) Route 5, Route 26 and Route 31. Route 5 between Churton Road and Route 26 watermain work with no impact to traffic.

Village of Yorkville: (D#265807 Multi Site Paving Oneida, Madison, Chenango Counties) Route 5A between 6th Street and Whitesboro Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to milling and paving operations.

Village of Boonville: (D#265271 Pavement Rehabilitation Project Route 12D, Route 46, Route 294) Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to sidewalk replacement.

Town of Bridgewater: (Permit) Route 8 @ Route 20. Motorists will encounter shoulder closures at the intersection due to concrete work.

Town of Augusta: (D#265763 Job Order Contract Bridges West) Route 26 between North Road and Knoxboro Road. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place. The detour will utilize Route 12B, Route 26 and College Hill Road.

City of Utica: (Bridge inspection BIN 1002219) Route 12 between Lomond Place and Wilbur Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions due to the inspection of the Route 840 bridge over Route 12 on Tuesday November 17th.

Town of New Hartford: (Permit) Campion Road between Genesee Street and Route 8. Motorists may encounter shoulder or sidewalk closures at the National Grid substation due to gas main work.

MADISON COUNTY

Town of Georgetown: (Permit) Route 80 between Dugway Road and Parker Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to fiber optic work.

Village of Cazenovia: (Permit) Route 13 between School Street and Delphi Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to fiber optic work.

Village of Morrisville: (Permit) Route 20 between Cedar Street and North Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to fiber optic cable work.

Town of Eaton: (Permit) Route 20 between Clark Road and North Street. Motorists will encounter a west bound shoulder closure due the construction of a new driveway access point for a new business.

Town of Hamilton: (Permit) Route 20 between Hinman Road and Woodman Pond Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to utility work.

HERKIMER COUNTY

Village of Dolgeville: (Permit #202502113431 Village of Dolgeville-Main Street Sewer Improvements) Route 29 between W State Street and Green Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with local traffic only in place due to sanitary sewer main and lateral replacements. The Route 29 bridge will remain open.

City of Little Falls: (D#265658 Pavement Preventative Maintenance Route 167 City of Little Falls, Town of Manheim) Route 167 between Route 5 and Sullivan Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place paving operations.

Hamlet of Eagle Bay, Town of Webb: (D#265564 Job Order Contract East 2026) Route 28 between East Avenue and Shady Lane. Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic with temporary traffic signals in place due to replacement of snowmobile crossings.

Hamlet of Old Forge, Town of Webb: (D#265564 Job Order Contract East 2026) Route 28 between Outlook Terrace and Grove Trail. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to paving operations, sidewalk, curb and driveway work.

Town of Schuyler: (D#265635 Culvert Replacement 25) Route 5 between Windfall Road and Drive-In Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with temporary signals in place due to culvert replacement.

Village of Herkimer: (Permit D#214922 Replacement of the I-90 Bridge over Route 28) Route 28 under I-90. Motorists will encounter lane closures with flaggers in place under the I-90 bridge

due to paving operations.

Village of Poland: (D#265503 Work Zone Traffic Control Requirements Where and When- various routes, various locations) Route 8 between Old State Road and Mill Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to coring operations.

Village of Poland: (D#265503 Work Zone Traffic Control Requirements Where and When- various routes, various locations) Route 8 between Mapleleaf Lane and Rose Valley Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to coring operations.

Village of Ilion: (D#265503 Work Zone Traffic Control Requirements Where and When- various routes, various locations) Route 51 between Route 51 and Spinnerville Gulf Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to coring operations.

City of Little Falls: (Bridge inspection BIN 4050290) Route 169 between River Road and Lock 17 Lane. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to the inspection of the bridge over the Mohawk River on Tuesday November 17th and Wednesday November 18th.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Town of Glen: (Permit D#215009 Rehabilitation of I-90 over Route 5S) Route 5S between Auriesville Road and Main Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with temporary signals in place due to the I-90 bridge rehabilitation.

City of Amsterdam: (D#265697 Paving Contract (East) Routes 30, 67, & 80 City of Amsterdam, Village of Fort Plain, Towns of Minden & Palatine) Route 30/67 between E Main Street and Prospect Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to sign installation.

Town of Palatine: (D#265397 Large Culvert Replacements Contract 1 in the Towns of Stark, Palatine, Root, and the Village of Dolgeville) Route 5 between McKinley Road and County House Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with temporary signals in place due to backfilling, curb, paving and striping.

Town of Amsterdam: (Permit) Route 5S between Target Drive and Mead Road. Drainage work will be performed off the roadway with no impact to traffic.

Village of Fonda: (Bridge inspection BIN 1021430) Route 30A between Riverside Drive (Route 920P) and Route 5. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to the inspection of the bridge over the railroad on Tuesday November 17th.

Town of Glen: (D#265503 Work Zone Traffic Control Requirements Where and When- various routes, various locations) Route 5S between Route 30A and Auriesville Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to coring operations.

Town of Minden, Village of Fort Plain: (D#265503 Work Zone Traffic Control Requirements Where and When- various routes, various locations) Route 5S between Fordsbush Road and Lewis Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to coring operations.

Town of Amsterdam: (D#265805 Montgomery County Paving 5S & 30A) Route 5S between Fort Hunter Road and Target Drive. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions due to end section safety grates installation.

Town of Root: (D#265397 Large Culvert Replacements Contract 1 in the Towns of Stark, Palatine, Root, and the Village of Dolgeville) Route 5S between Sprakers Hill Road and Currytown Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to pressure washing and spraying curing compound.

City of Amsterdam: (Permit) Route 5 east bound between Route 30 and East Main Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place

FULTON COUNTY

City of Johnstown: (Permit) Route 30A between Route 67 and S East Ave. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to gas main work for National Grid.

City of Johnstown: (Permit) Route 29 between N East Ave and Harrison Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to work for National Grid.

City of Johnstown: (Permit) Route 30A between Enterprise Road and Union Ave Extension. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to work for National Grid.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake: (D#265570 Bridge Replacement Route 28 in the Town of Indian Lake) Route 28 between Durant Road and O’Neil Flowage. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with temporary signals in place due to the installation of a temporary bridge.

Hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake: (Regional Where and When 2026-2027) Route 30 between Maple Lodge Road and Wells Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to tree cutting operations.

Hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake: (Regional Where and When 2026-2027) Route 28 between Route 30 and Durant Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to tree cutting operations.

REGIONAL

D#265551 Pavement Markings: Motorists will encounter overnight lane closures/ lane shifts with flaggers due to pavement marking operations on various routes in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison Counties.