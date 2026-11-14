Herkimer NY – Mr. Charles T. Collins, age 88, of Herkimer, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2026, at Valley Health Services in Herkimer, NY.

Charlie was born on June 5, 1938, in Troy, NY, a son of William H. and Jessie (Start) Collins. His family moved to Herkimer when he was just six years old, and it was there that he would make his home and build a lifetime of memories.

As fate would have it, Charlie met the love of his life, the former Mary Ann Lindsey, on a blind date over Memorial Day weekend in 1960. There was an instant connection between the two, and just one year later, on May 27, 1961, they were married in Toledo, Ohio. Together, they recently celebrated 65 years of a loving and blessed marriage, a beautiful testament to a lifetime of love, devotion, and partnership.

Charlie and Mary Ann made their home in Herkimer, where they were blessed with two children, Michael and Kelleen. Charlie attended St. Francis School through the eighth grade before graduating from Herkimer High School with the class of 1956. In September of 1956, he proudly enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country with honor. Much of his military service was spent aboard the USS Sierra (AD-18), based in Norfolk, Virginia.

Charlie was a familiar and dedicated presence throughout the Herkimer community. His involvement and commitment to serving others began at a young age through his membership in the Boy Scouts, beginning with Troop 4 at St. Francis. As his son, Mike, became involved in scouting, Charlie continued that tradition by joining Troop 29 at the Elks Lodge. His dedication to scouting extended well beyond troop activities, as he remained actively involved in numerous projects at Camp Russell. In 1995, he was especially proud to receive the prestigious Silver Beaver Award in recognition of his outstanding service to scouting.

His community involvement also included membership in the Jaycees, an incredible 64 years with the Fort Dayton Steamers, and 59 years as a member of the Herkimer Elks Lodge, where he served as Past Exalted Ruler and was honored as Elk of the Year. These organizations and the friendships he formed through them remained an important part of Charlie’s life.

Charlie dedicated 30 years of service to Remington Arms in Ilion. He began his career in the wood shop, where he sanded gun stocks, and eventually earned the distinction of becoming the company’s one and only full-time Fire Chief. Charlie took tremendous pride in his position and carried out his responsibilities with dedication and commitment until his retirement.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Collins; his son, Michael Collins; his daughter, Kelleen Sklarz; his sister, Doris Miller; his sister-in-law, Kay Collins; and many wonderful and caring nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, William H. and Jessie (Start) Collins; his brothers, William Collins and his wife, Madelyn; Edward Collins and his wife, Joanne; John Collins and his wife, Diana; James Collins and his wife, Darlene; Richard Collins and his wife, Carol; and David Collins; his sisters, Ruth Whitaker and her husband, Alton, and Carol Ann Collins; as well as his in-laws, Philip Morton and his wife, Sally; Harold Lindsey and his wife, Marian; and his son-in-law, Kip Sklarz.

Charlie was fortunate to have wonderful neighbors and friends who stood by him, especially George Piper and Jim Greiner, who were always there whenever a helping hand was needed or simply to share a beer and some good conversation. Their friendship meant so much to him. His Elk brothers also made a point of visiting often when Charlie became ill. Those visits brought him great joy, and seeing his friends and fellow Elks meant the world to him. He was truly grateful for the kindness, friendship, and companionship they shared.

In keeping with Charlie’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral home services. Instead, Charlie and his family will honor his life and memory in their own personal and meaningful way. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in Charlie’s memory to St. Francis de Sales Early Childhood Learning Center, 220 Henry Street, Herkimer, NY 13350 or the Frank J. Basloe Library.

Charlie’s family has entrusted his final wishes to the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 N. Washington Street, Herkimer, NY 13350 (315) 866-1011, Enea, Ciaccia & Applegate Family Funeral Directors. Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.

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