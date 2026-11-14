Frankfort, New York – Gary Thomas Blunt, age 66, of Frankfort, passed away, peacefully, on November 11, 2026, in the privacy and comfort of his home.

Born on February 15, 1960, Gary was the son of the late Clarence and Clara (Upson) Blunt. After receiving his education, Gary spent several years driving truck and traveling the country. He also had his own lawn care business, “Gary’s Mowing & More,” which he operated for several years.

Gary was a member of the Frankfort American Legion; a place where he made many lasting friendships. He enjoyed camping, NASCAR racing and trips to Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

He is survived by his daughters, Shannon Blunt and Sabrina Blunt; his son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Melissa (Pape) Blunt; his grandchildren, Morgan, Connor, Corinna, Aaron and Andrew; along with many siblings, nieces and nephews. He also leaves his companion, Trucker; and his wife, Jamie (Berberick) Blunt, who he married on August 25, 2018 in Piseco, NY.

In keeping with Gary’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. His family will honor and commemorate his life in a private gathering. For those wishing to do so, please leave a note of sympathy for Gary’s family at www.eneafamily.com.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000, Enea, Ciaccia & Applegate, Funeral Directors.

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