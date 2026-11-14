We will be conducting a Simulated Emergency Test (SET) in our 5-county district this Sunday afternoon at 2 PM with Bassett Healthcare. This drill will be to test voice communications on HF using NVIS antennas on both 80 meters and 40 meters.

This poses a challenge, as none of the hospitals have HF radios or HF antennas installed. The facilities participating will be:

Bassett Medical Center – Cooperstown

AO Fox Hospital

Cobleskill Regional Hospital

AO Fox Hospital Tri-Town (Sidney)

Little Falls Hospital – FHARA will be at Little Falls Hospital parking lot on Burwell Street

O’Connor Hospital

As a reminder, the NVIS antenna is just a horizontal antenna that is installed low to the ground (or lying on the ground) so that it radiates straight up to the ionosphere to create a high takeoff angle. Terrible performance for any long-distance contacts, but it works great to create a 100-400 mile coverage area, which is perfect for this situation.

The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Association will bring its DART (Disaster Action Response) Trailer to this simulated emergency exercise, allowing us to better display our abilities to work as a support agency in case of an emergency.