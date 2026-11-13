Ilion, NY – Mrs. Nancy V. Wilcox, age 77, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the Grand Nursing Home in Ilion, NY.

Nancy Victoria (Balducci) Wilcox was born on May 21, 1949, to Assunda “Susie” Acquasanta and John Balducci. She lived a life filled with love, dedication, compassion, and devotion to her family and community.

On March 6, 1971, Nancy married the love of her life, Michael Wilcox Sr. Together, they built a family and shared many years of memories.

Nancy dedicated much of her working life to caring for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Little Falls Hospital, where she worked until her retirement. Her compassion and willingness to help others were a reflection of the caring person she was.

Retirement brought Nancy many new adventures and opportunities to enjoy the things she loved. She enjoyed taking numerous bus trips with her sister Georgette and making memories along the way. She also generously volunteered her time at Holy Family Parish, helping clean and prepare the church for Mass. Her willingness to give her time and lend a helping hand was just one of the many ways she touched the lives of those around her.

Nancy’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her sister, Georgette Gregorka, and her brother, Nicholas Balducci. She also leaves behind her three beloved children: Michellie Henze and her husband, Harry; Nicholas Wilcox and his wife, Shannon; and Michael Wilcox and his wife, Amber. Her love and legacy will live on through her nine grandchildren: Matthew, Ashlyn, Syncerae, Barbara, Devin, Jacob, Connie, Dean, and Julian, who brought her countless moments of happiness and pride.

Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael Wilcox Sr.; her mother, Susie Acquasanta; her father, John Balducci; and her sister, Marie Mullenax.

Nancy will be remembered for her caring heart, her dedication to helping others, her love of family, and the memories she created with those fortunate enough to know her. Though she will be deeply missed, the love she gave and the memories she leaves behind will remain in the hearts of her family and friends forever

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours, Monday, November 16, 2026, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 W. Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY 13365. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 11:00 am at the funeral home, a funeral procession will follow to Church Street Cemetery, where Nancy will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

Enea, Ciaccia & Applegate Family Funeral Directors. 315-894-8000.

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