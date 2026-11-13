Signs honor military working dogs and their handlers one day after Veterans Day

HERKIMER – A stretch of State Route 28 in the Village of Herkimer now carries a new name honoring the four-legged soldiers who have served alongside American troops.

State and county officials gathered Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12, at the New York State Department of Transportation’s Herkimer residency on Fifth Avenue to unveil the signs for the “War Dog Memorial Highway.”

The dedicated section runs along Route 28 from its intersection with Canal Access Road to its intersection with State Route 5. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation A.11290 into law in August, officially dedicating the roadway to America’s military working dogs and their handlers.

The rainy ceremony came one day after Veterans Day, timing that Matt Howard, regional director for NYSDOT Region 2, called fitting.

“Yesterday we celebrated and stopped to honor all that have served in the military, all the men and women serving our country, including our four-legged service animals that have worked so hard to keep all our folks safe and to protect our freedoms,” Howard said, welcoming the crowd on behalf of DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

The highway designation complements the War Dog Memorial already in place in Herkimer County, a project led by County Legislator John Brezinski, founder and chairman of Guardians of Freedom.

Speaker after speaker credited Brezinski as the driving force behind both.

Bipartisan Effort

Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R-118th District) and Sen. Mark Walczyk (R-49th District) carried the bill in the Legislature, with support from Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-119th District).

Buttenschon, who said she is a veteran’s daughter, called the dedication long overdue. “It has finally come to the point that we can recognize our four-legged heroes,” she said.

She added that she hopes travelers getting off the Thruway exit will stop, look at the memorial, “and remind ourselves of the importance of this great nation, and all those that serve.”

Smullen thanked the Herkimer County Legislature for backing the memorial and called Brezinski “the community spark plug” for lining up sponsors and donors. He described the highway signs as “the dotting of the I or crossing the T” on a years-long community effort.

“I’m so proud to say, in Herkimer County, that civics and civility still matter,” Smullen said.

Walczyk noted the unusual path the honor took. “You wouldn’t think you’d need a special law in order to honor war dogs, but in New York State, in this case, we did, and it was awesome to see a bipartisan group of legislators come together,” he said.

“When people think of a veteran, they’re not necessarily thinking of a four-legged veteran,” Walczyk added, “but they are just as much a critical component of our war fighting effort in protecting American soldiers and service members’ lives overseas.”

County Legislator Robert Schrader said the cause is personal, explaining that his brother worked as a Secret Service canine handler. He also pointed to the cooperation behind the bill. “We need to learn to work together as parties. This is what happens when you work together as parties,” he said. “We can have success.”

‘A Tribute to All of Them’

Brezinski, who called himself “just a street talker,” said the highway honors every dog that has served, going back to before World War I.

“People don’t understand how important these four-legged soldiers were,” he said. “There is no human being that has the nose of a four-legged soldier,” he added, pointing to the dogs’ work detecting explosives in wartime.

He also spoke about Bruno, the Marine Corps dog depicted on the county’s War Dog Memorial, calling him one of the smartest dogs the Marines have ever had.

A member of Brezinski’s committee recalled that the effort began about 10 years ago with fundraisers, including a golf outing and a softball game. The group looked at several possible sites, including Little Falls, before settling on the Herkimer location because of its visibility from the Thruway.

They also noted a Whitesboro family who has given more than $10,000 to the project in memory of their young daughter, who had asked her father to help raise money for it.

Howard closed the ceremony by thanking the governor and the commissioner. “The real big thank you is to our veterans, and it’s really to our four-legged friends that support them,” he said.