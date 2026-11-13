Westmoreland, NY – Mrs. Jill A. (MacMaster) Pick, age 62, formerly of Ilion, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Oneida Health Hospital following a brief illness.

Jill was born in Somerville, NJ on July 30, 1964. She was the daughter of Jay and Sandra (Halama) MacMaster. Jill graduated from Herkimer High School, class of 1982. She spent her career as a purchasing specialist for various companies, most recently, the Indium Corporation of America, prior to her time there, she spent almost 20 years dedicated to the ARC of Herkimer County. At one time, Jill was married to Stephen Ray, a union that blessed her with two daughters. On August 6, 2022, Jill married Alan E. Pick. Together, they shared four years united in love, laughter and creating lasting memories.

Jill had a larger-than-life personality and a wonderful sense of humor that could light up any room. She found great joy in cooking and entertaining, especially when surrounded by her family and friends she loved so dearly. She had a deep love for animals and a special place in her heart for all creatures big and small. Alongside her husband, she shared the dream and accomplishment of building a cabin on their farm, creating a special place that was truly their own. She had an adventurous spirit and a love for life, whether camping under the stars, enjoying the sunshine at the beach, or traveling near and far to explore new places. Jill was also a devoted Buffalo Bills fan, Football Sundays were never quiet! She could always be heard cheering, yelling at the television, and passionately rooting for her team. Above all, she treasured time spent with loved ones and the simple joys and special moments that made life meaningful. Her laughter, warmth, adventurous spirit, and love for those around her will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Jill is survived by her loving husband, Alan Pick; her mother, Sandra MacMaster; her cherished daughters, Taylor Cittadino and her husband, David, and Alexandra Clark and her husband, Gary; and her stepson, Sgt. Thomas Pick, USMC. Jill was a proud and loving grandmother to Avery Cittadino and Lukas Culver, who lovingly knew her as “NeNe” and brought immeasurable joy to her life.

She is also survived by her uncle, Richard Halama; her cousins, Ricky Halama and his wife, Tracy, and Brett Halama and his wife, Heather, Scott Halama, all of Georgia, as well as her father-in-law, Donald Pick; brother-in-law, Stephen Pick and his wife, Trudy; sister-in-law, Karen Fedor and her husband, Dave; and many cherished friendships.

She was predeceased by her father, Jay W. MacMaster; her beloved maternal grandparents, George and Elizabeth Halama; many aunts and uncles, including her aunt, Mary Ann Halama; and her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Pick.

In keeping with Jill’s free spirit, there will be no formal services at the funeral home. Her family will host a celebration of life in her honor at a later date and time to be announced.

Jill’s family has entrusted her final wishes to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000, Enea, Ciaccia & Applegate Family Funeral Directors. Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.

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