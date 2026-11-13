Six Herkimer Central School District students have artwork featured in the virtual New York State School Boards Association Exhibit sponsored by the New York State Art Teachers Association.

School board members who attended the NYSSBA Convention Oct. 22-24 in Buffalo were able to view the student artwork during the convention. The exhibit will remain online through spring 2027.

Participants from elementary and secondary schools across the state are featured in the online exhibit.

Herkimer Middle-High School art teachers Heather McCutcheon, who also served as chairperson for the NYSSBA show, and Leah Zorn both have students who are featured in the exhibit. McCutcheon’s students in the exhibit are Genesis Brown-Flynn, Sarah Walawender and Morrigan Spence. Zorn’s students in the exhibit are Ace Boyd, Victoria Donets and Adelaide Hammond.

The 2026 NYSSBA Exhibit can be viewed at the following link: https://nysata.memberclicks.net/nyssba. Herkimer students’ artwork is featured on slides 71-76. The grade levels listed with the students in the exhibit are their grade levels from last school year, when the artwork was submitted.