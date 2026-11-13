NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Herkimer County Land Bank Corporation will hold its regular meeting of the Board of Directors on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM in the Legislature Chambers, Herkimer County Office Building, 109 Mary Street, Herkimer, New York 13350.

Prior to the full Board meeting, the following committee meetings will be held: The first committee with a quorum will begin at 9:45 AM followed immediately by the next available committee.

Governance Committee — Audit & Finance Committee — Properties Committee

— — The Board of Directors meeting will convene at 10:00 AM.

Regular Meeting Agenda:

Introduction/Sign In Call Meeting to Order: Chairman James Wallace Roll Call of Herkimer County Land Bank Board of Directors Pledge of Allegiance Previous Meeting Minutes Treasurers Report Rehabilitation properties update Land Bank rehabilitation projects Property Maintenance Services Housing and Community Renewal Update Side Lot Properties Update Advertising, social media, Real Estate services Legal Services Zombie Properties Other Business: Close Meeting, Next meeting will be on Wednesday January 20, 2027 – 10AM in the Legislature Chambers, Herkimer County Office Building, 109 Mary Street, Herkimer, New York 13350.

All meetings of the Herkimer County Land Bank Corporation are open to the public in accordance with the New York State Open Meetings Law.