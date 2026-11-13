(Feature Impact) When busy weeknights leave little time for prepping dinner – or cleaning it up afterward – simple recipes can make a difference. With a few flavorful ingredients and a single pan or casserole dish, you can get a satisfying meal on the family table without spending hours in the kitchen or leaving behind a sink full of dirty dishes.

Convenient ingredients like rice lend themselves well to a variety of easy recipes. For example, this zesty, Asian-inspired Lime-Ginger Shrimp Fried Rice combines sauteed shrimp with sweet mango, citrusy lime, savory bok choy and fragrant Success Boil-in-Bag Jasmine Rice in a weekly favorite that’s ready in about 25 minutes using just a wok or large skillet.

With no additives or preservatives, and now available in a shareable 32-ounce family size, the certified kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO long grain rice’s sweet buttery flavor makes it an easy base for the customizable dish. While the recipe calls for bok choy, you can mix and match vegetables based on what vegetables you already have on hand, including leftovers from another meal, such as carrots, onions, peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, snap peas or corn.

For another easy option, this Broccoli Cheese Rice Casserole comes together in just four simple steps and requires a single casserole dish for baking. Using no measure, no mess Success Boil-in-Bag White Rice ensures perfect, fluffy rice that folds into a creamy combination of cream of mushroom soup, broccoli and cheddar cheese for a bubbling, hearty dinner straight from the oven in about half an hour.

For more recipes that make it easy to get a homemade meal on the table with less cleanup, visit SuccessRice.com.

Lime-Ginger Shrimp Fried Rice

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

2 bags Success Boil-in Bag Jasmine Rice

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 pound peeled, deveined medium shrimp, tails removed

8 baby bok choy, trimmed and quartered

1/2 cup diced fresh mango

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

Prepare rice according to package directions. Allow to cool completely.

In wok or large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add shrimp, bok choy, mango, ginger and salt; saute 3-5 minutes, or until shrimp start to curl and bok choy starts to wilt.

Stir in rice. Cook 2-3 minutes, or until well coated. Stir in soy sauce and lime juice; cook 2-3 minutes, until rice is heated through.

Tip: If you don’t have bok choy on hand, use small broccoli florets, trimmed green beans or leftover vegetables of choice.

Broccoli Cheese Rice Casserole

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4-6

1 bag Success Boil-in-Bag White Rice

nonstick cooking spray

1 can (10.75 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 cups frozen broccoli florets, thawed and drained

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup crispy fried onions

Prepare rice according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 F.

Coat 2-quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. In medium bowl, combine soup, broccoli, 1 cup cheddar cheese and pepper. Fold in rice.

Pour mixture into prepared dish and top with remaining cheddar cheese.

Top with crispy fried onions. Bake 20 minutes, until bubbling.