Chances are good…

By Larry Cohen, c. 2026

Chances are pretty good that you or someone you know watched an NFL Football game on TV this past Sunday or will be watching this next Sunday during this current football season. And, the chances are even better that you or someone you know made a bet on the outcome of one of these football games. Tim Green, former NFL player and now attorney here in the Finger Lakes region of New York State, once said in a “60 Minutes” interview that football was a gambler’s dream. He was right then and, with the advent of online gambling, even righter today (Tim and I were both commentators on NPR’s WRVO in Oswego, NY, at the same time many years ago, though we never ran into each other in studio)

Initially, I was going to wait until the football season was over to write this piece, but I just finished reading “Losing Big, America’s Reckless Bet on Sports Gambling” (Columbia Global Reports, 2025) by Jonathan D.Cohen (no relation) as well as Nick Berardini’s piece in the current New Yorker Magazine, 16th November 26, “The Under, An NBA player got hooked on sports gambling. Soon enough, he became the bet”

From a reading of these two items, there is no doubt in my mind that sports gambling has reached epidemic proportions, with no vaccine against such an addiction even on the horizon. In fact, online gambling has brought more than just the gasoline to the fire; it has brought the wood, the heat, and even the matches to keep it going as it expands at an alarming rate. The guardrails are off, if there were even any guardrails in the first place. Companies like FanDuel and DraftKings not only target a potential addict but keep feeding his “fix” until he is busted. The concept that they, the online gambling companies, “flag” problem gamblers is a false promise. They have been known to give them “free bets” or “rebates” to keep them as loyal customers.

Congress, the sawed-off runts that they are, has gone along with the online action since their cut, their vig, comes in the form of roundabout political contributions. Further, age limits for gamblers can be easily circumvented according to Cohen and Berardini. Teenagers have used their grandparents’ information to gain access to credit and create online gambling accounts from which these teens can gamble away.

If there is one single surprising fact that is a takeaway from both readings, it is that NFL football is not the biggest sport that gamblers are betting on. It’s table tennis, ping-pong to the rest of us. The action is faster, the games are quicker, and the betting is furious. Who would have thunk?

Neither writer has an answer to this fast-spreading disease of online gambling, but we had better rethink our own game plan, or as a society we are all going to be paying for this many-headed serpent that passes as entertainment to a few, but as a drug to the many.