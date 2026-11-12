Little Falls Honors Its Veterans at Eastern Park as Assemblyman Smullen Recalls the First Days in Afghanistan

Little Falls, NY – At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Little Falls residents gathered at Eastern Park on Wednesday for the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony honored local veterans and featured a keynote from Assemblyman Robert Smullen, a retired Marine colonel who was among the first U.S. troops to go into southern Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Mayor Deborah Kaufman opened the ceremony by reminding the crowd why the date matters. It was 108 years ago that the Armistice was signed in a railway car in France’s Compiègne Forest, ending the fighting of World War I at “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.”

“Today, we honor the courage and heroism of our veterans, recognizing that heroes come in all ranks, from all walks of life, and often emerge as the most unexpected among us,” Kaufman said.

The American Legion Color Guard presented the colors and the Mayor led the Pledge of Allegiance. Phil Lalonde then sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

A Focus on Afghanistan

This year Kaufman turned the city’s attention to veterans of the war in Afghanistan, which she called “the longest war in American history.”

She told the story of the “Horse Soldiers,” a small group of Special Forces soldiers who rode into the mountains on Afghan horses alongside Northern Alliance fighters just weeks after Sept. 11. Most of them had never ridden a horse before.

Master Sgt. Chris Spence of the 5th Special Forces Group photographed them, and his pictures showed bearded Green Berets in civilian clothes crossing the barren slopes with rifles slung over their shoulders.

At nearly the same time, hundreds of miles to the south, Marines of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit launched an assault deep into southern Afghanistan in late November 2001.

Kaufman said one of them was a newly promoted major who served as operations officer for a battalion landing team.

He helped plan and carry out the seizure of Forward Operating Base Rhino, ran interdiction operations along Afghan Route 1, and took part in the capture of Kandahar Airport as part of Task Force 58.

That Marine was Smullen. He served three combat tours in Afghanistan and retired as a colonel after 24 years in the Corps. His decorations include the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit, and the Combat Action Ribbon.

Kaufman noted that he kept serving after he retired from the military, first in state government and for the last eight years as a member of the state Assembly.

“It Was Just Us and the Taliban”

Smullen said the country’s veterans come from every region but are united by their citizenship and the obligations that go with it. He noted that only about 1 percent of Americans serve today, and that no one has been drafted in more than 50 years.

“Two generations. It’s all volunteers, and I was so proud to join when I did in 1991,” he said.

Smullen thanked the mayor for recognizing his fellow Marines and remembered what Veterans Day looked like for his unit in 2001.

Nov. 10 was the Marine Corps birthday, and they marked it at a secret air base in Pakistan while getting ready to move into southern Afghanistan. Unlike the Special Forces teams in the north, he said, they had no allied fighters with them.

“It was just the Taliban and us. And we did our duty,” Smullen said. “Because we were New Yorkers, because we were Americans, because it’s the right thing to do for our country and for our people.”

He said standing up for what is right is part of Veterans Day’s meaning. He also called New York “a place worth fighting for.”

On behalf of the 118th Assembly District, Smullen thanked the veterans in attendance. He also praised the host city, calling Little Falls “the best little city in the Mohawk Valley.”

“Thank you to cities like Little Falls, who still honor their veterans, who still care about civility, who still care about the civic virtue that binds us all together, as Americans, under the Constitution,” he said. “Thank God for places like this, thank God for our veterans, and thank you for having me here today.”

Music and Recognition

After the keynote, Lalonde performed “My Country, ’Tis of Thee,” “America the Beautiful,” and “God Bless America.”

To close, Kaufman asked the veterans, active-duty service members, and Gold Star family members in the crowd to raise their hands.

“We see you. We thank you. We will never forget your service to our country and to our city,” she said.

The American Legion Color Guard retired the colors. A reception with light refreshments and a veteran meet-and-greet followed at American Legion Post 123.