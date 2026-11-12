Angela Mirabile May 30, 1935 — Nov 6, 2026

Angela Lazzara Mirabile, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Wynn Hospital in Utica, New York, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.

Angela was born on May 30, 1935, in Santo Stefano Quisquina, in the Province of Agrigento, Sicily, Italy, the daughter of the late Nicola Lazzara and Rosalia Traina. She was raised and educated in Santo Stefano.

In 1958, Angela married the love of her life, the late Felice Mirabile, in Santo Stefano, Sicily. Together, they shared a blessed union of 58 years, building a life centered around love, family, and devotion to one another until his passing in 2016.

In 1973, Angela and Felice, along with their four children, immigrated to the United States in pursuit of new opportunities and a brighter future for their family. Their journey marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, one built upon the strong family values and cherished traditions of their Italian heritage.

Angela found great joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors, working alongside her husband in their garden, something they both enjoyed doing together. She took pride in the things she created with her hands and enjoyed sharing them with those she loved. She was a devoted member of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort, NY, where her Catholic faith remained an important part of her life. In her younger years, Angela was a member of the St. Francis Society Ladies Auxiliary in Frankfort, NY. Above all else, her greatest happiness came from spending time with her family, creating cherished memories and passing down the love and traditions that meant so much to her.

Angela is survived by her four loving children, Lia and her husband, Francesco Traina; Mirella and her husband, Angelo Gaetani Liseo; Franco and his wife, Anne Mirabile; and Elena and her husband, Michael Basso; her cherished grandchildren, Paola and her husband, Francesco D’Amico, Roberto Traina and his fiancée, Nejra, Lorella and her husband, Christopher McLaughlin, Francesco Gaetani Liseo, Andrew Basso, Vincent and his wife, Gianna Iocovozzi, and Matthew Iocovozzi; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Julia, Valerie, Luke, Noah, and Mila Rose.

She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Salvatore Lazzara and his wife, Antonina, Vincenzo Lazzara and his wife, Angela, and Antonina Lazzara Lino; her sister-in-law, Rosalia Greco Lazzara; her nephews, John Lercara, Frank Lercara, and Vincent Lercara and his wife; as well as several nieces and nephews residing in Italy and Germany.

Angela was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Felice Mirabile; her brothers, Giuseppe Lazzara and Pietro Lazzara; and her brother-in-law, Filippo Lino.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026, from 3:00-5:00 pm at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, 100 Otsego St., Ilion, NY 13357. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 10:30 am at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, 412 Frankfort St., Frankfort, NY 13340, with Father Paul Catena officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frankfort, NY, immediately following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Angela’s memory may be made to the San Francesco di Paola Society’s 100th Anniversary Festival 2027 in Frankfort, NY.

Angela’s family has entrusted her grandson, Vincent, and the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home with her funeral arrangements.

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