Elizabeth Virginia Griffith Jan 19, 1957 — Nov 5, 2026

Elizabeth (Liz) V. Griffith, 69, of Herkimer/Ilion, passed away on November 5, 2026, at Wynn Hospital in Utica.

Liz was born on January 19, 1957, in Ilion, NY, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Virginia (Lamb) Griffith. Liz was a 1975 graduate of Ilion High School and graduated in the top ten of her class. Liz was an accomplished pianist and taught piano lessons in Ilion for many years, which is how many remember her fondly. Others remember her infectious laugh and tenacious spirit – she was resilient, creative, and courageous. Liz loved spending time with her family, especially during the holiday season, and saw beauty and found joy in things unexpected – thunderstorms, snowstorms, power outages, and an evening spent at home in comfy pajamas.

Liz is survived by her son, Thomas Lester, III of Little Falls and her two daughters, Sarah (Lester) DeRocco of Little Falls and Evelyn (Lester) and her husband, Joseph Burnham, Sr. of Hamilton; her sister, Evelyn and her husband, Robert Moore of Durham, NH; her brother, Michael Griffith of Ilion; seven grandchildren Joselyn (DeRocco) DeCook, Joseph DeRocco, Charlotte Lester, Chelsea Lester, Ainsley Lester, Joseph Burnham, Jr., and Cole Burnham; one great grandchild, Oliver DeCook; and numerous extended family members and friends who she loved dearly.

Funeral services for Liz will be held on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 11:30 AM at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc. 100 Otsego St. in Ilion; Rev. Robert Wollaber will officiate. Interment will follow in the North Columbia Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Thursday, November 12, from 5PM until 7PM and also attend the funeral services on Friday.

Liz’s family would like to thank Wynn Hospital, ICU: Three East for their kindness and care.

In honor of her love of animals, please consider a donation in loving memory of Liz to the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk, New York 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home for this purpose.

Online condolences may be sent by going to www.whiter-hendrix.com.

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