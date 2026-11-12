Now Recruiting: 2027 Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs Baseball Interns

The Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs are currently accepting applications for our 2027 Summer Internship Program.

This opportunity provides hands-on experience in all aspects of baseball operations, including:

• Game day management

• Marketing and promotions

• Sponsorship and community relations

• Media, broadcasting, and content creation

• Fan engagement and event coordination

Ideal candidates are motivated, professional, and eager to gain meaningful experience in the sports industry.

To apply or learn more, please contact Travis Heiser at Travis@MVDiamondDawgs.com