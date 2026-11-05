Ilion PD Releases Information on Death Investigation

On November 4th, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Village of Ilion Police responded to a report of a dead body within the wooded section of property between the rear of the Aldi Store (at 166 Central Avenue, Ilion) and the east bound State Route 5S exit ramp to State Route 51. The report was received from an individual who was walking within the area behind the Aldi Store, who observed the body and notified the police.

Responding police officers located a deceased adult male, who at the time of discovery remained unidentified. Although the deceased adult male had no identification on his person, his identity has since been confirmed and law enforcement are in the process of notifying his next-of-kin. At this time, the name of the deceased is being withheld.

Herkimer County Coroner Kevin Enea responded to the scene and assisted in the removal of the deceased. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, November 6th, 2026, to determine the cause of death. The Ilion Fire Department also assisted the Ilion Police Department throughout the initial investigative efforts.

The investigation into the death of the individual is continuing. Additional information will be shared when it becomes available.

Signed: Chief Laurie Ann DeVaul