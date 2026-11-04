Smith Wins Ward 1 Seat, Ending Year-Long Vacancy on Little Falls Common Council

LITTLE FALLS, NY: A year after a dead-even tie left the seat empty, Little Falls’ Ward 1 has a new alderman. Jeff Smith defeated Becky Ingersoll 142 to 118 in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results.

Smith won 54.62 percent of the 260 votes cast, a 24-vote margin, in the only contested race on the city ballot. Both candidates ran as independents, each on a party line of their own creation.

Smith built his lead before Election Day, going 61 to 35 over Ingersoll across early, absentee, and mail voting. Ingersoll narrowly carried Election Day itself, 83 to 81, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

Smith is retired from a career in sales, marketing, and commercial real estate. He moved to Little Falls about 20 years ago and led the effort to complete the city’s state-approved Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. Ingersoll works in Herkimer County’s payroll department.

Last November’s tie in the race was nullified, leaving the seat vacant. Both candidates made their case before the vote in a nearly hour-long forum on The Inside View with host Ralph Renzulli, which is available to watch on YouTube.

Also on the city ballot, first-time candidate Heather L. Fogarty ran unopposed for City Treasurer and received 954 votes.

Little Falls voters also weighed in on three district races. Republicans led all three in the unofficial Herkimer County count: