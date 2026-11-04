Dolgeville Nears the Finish Line on Two Years of Construction

After two years of torn-up streets and detours, the Village of Dolgeville is nearing the end of its biggest construction season in memory. Mayor Mary Puznowski says the Center Park rebuild and the Main Street sewer project are both on track to wrap up by December 1.

“We have an awful lot happening in Dolgeville right now,” Puznowski said during a walk-through of the nearly finished park. Chris Reynolds of Dolgeville Forward, the nonprofit that raises money and writes grants on the village’s behalf, joined her.

Not everything will be done this year. The new Stewart’s Shop on North Main Street won’t open until spring, and paving of State Route 167 inside the village has been pushed to 2027. But village leaders say residents will see a very different downtown by next summer.

Center Park: Eight Years in the Making

The Center Park project dates to 2018, when the village won a $455,000 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation through the Environmental Protection Fund.

The award, made in Round 8 of the Regional Economic Development Council process, covered a new multi-use pavilion, a splash pad, and other site improvements at the park in the heart of the Main Street business district.

Then COVID hit, and the project stalled. The village used the time to finish design work and pursue more funding, landing a large-project award in the first year of the state’s NY Forward program.

To collect the state parks money, the work has to be finished by December 1. “Well on track,” Puznowski said, with completion expected at the end of November. Landscaping was going in this week.

Splash pad sealed the deal

The splash pad replaces what Puznowski described as an old rusty pipe sticking out of the ground. She said that photo is what won over state parks officials. The new pad has been tested, drained for the winter, and is ready for next season.

The village hopes to bring back its summer playground program in 2027. It was on hiatus for two years, and this past summer, local kids went to Salisbury’s program while construction was underway.

Pavilion built in phases

The pavilion was built in two phases: first the main structure, then the bathrooms and a utility room. Two more rooms, a kitchen and a community room off the left side, are on hold. Puznowski said construction costs rose after COVID and never came back down, so the village will look for separate funding to finish them.

Reynolds said accessible walkways connect every part of the park, so strollers, walkers, and wheelchairs can reach everything, including the splash pad.

The playground, built in 2018 entirely with donations, grants, in-kind services, and volunteer labor, came first. The basketball court was split off and funded separately, and Puznowski said kids are on it constantly.

Plans call for concerts at the pavilion, and the farmers market will move there, where vendors can sell under cover without setting up tents.

How to help

Dolgeville Forward has raised about $106,000 for the pavilion so far and is running a campaign to raise more. “They run pretty lean,” Reynolds said of the village, which is why the nonprofit steps in to fundraise and write grants.

Sponsorships range from a brick, tree, bench, or picnic table to larger legacy gifts. Details are at dolgevillecenterpark.org.

Main Street Sewer: “The End Is Near”

The Main Street sewer project is also targeting a December 1 finish. The village began work in 2025 to replace or repair what it called a 130-plus-year-old sewer system along the Main Street corridor, with Carver Construction as contractor.

This summer, crews laid sewer mains and laterals on South Main Street between Faville Avenue and Spofford Street, according to the village engineer’s monthly report.

Puznowski said crews are now down to about one remaining area and are tying up loose ends. Final paving is still to come and will be done as part of the project.

“It has been tough on people. We understand it’s been tough on businesses,” Puznowski said. “However, the end is near.” She thanked residents and business owners for their patience through two years of detours.

Route 167 paving

State Route 167 is being repaved this year only to the village line. The stretch inside the village is slated for 2027, Puznowski said.

Stewart’s Opening Pushed to Spring

The new Stewart’s Shop is built, and the parking lot is under construction as of the interview. Dolgeville is one of several locations the company is rebuilding across upstate New York. But Stewart’s has told the village it won’t open until next spring.

The main holdup is a National Grid utility pole. The power line to the house next door runs over the new building, and the bridge project requires relocating it. National Grid can’t set the new pole until the construction in that area is finished, which won’t happen until spring.

A cooler arrived in the wrong size, adding a small delay. Puznowski said Stewart’s is still moving ahead with landscaping and the parking lot; it’s undecided whether the gas pumps will move yet.

New Trees and Murals Planned for Plowe Park

At Plowe Park, the village had to take down every tree. Puznowski said age and disease had made them unsafe, especially on windy days.

The village has worked with several benefactors and raised additional money through a Mohawk Valley Giving campaign. Dolgeville Forward will help plant new trees.

A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, who is involved with a community foundation and has fond memories of childhood summers spent with relatives in Dolgeville is guiding the grant search.

Trees are the immediate priority, but more is planned. The gazebo will get a new roof, fresh paint, and landscaping around it.

The historical village murals at the base of the bandstand, painted by local sign painter Scott Moore, are also getting a second life. The protective covering over them was breaking down, and the paintings were hard to see. Since the murals themselves are still in good shape, the village plans to move them to new art spaces around Dolgeville.