Art Alive! Free Family Days at Munson returns on Veterans Day

Utica, N.Y. — Munson will offer its first free Art Alive! Family Day for the season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, featuring art-making activities for families in the Museum’s Root Court, and the return of the Pushcart Players performing “A More Perfect Union” at 11 a.m. and conducting a workshop at 1 p.m. in the Sinnott Family–Bank of Utica Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public.

“A More Perfect Union” is a lively and inspiring musical celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Blending history, music, humor, and audience participation, this engaging production brings the nation’s founding ideals to life while exploring the people, events, and values that have shaped America over the past two and a half centuries. Designed to entertain as much as it educates, the performance encourages young audiences to think about citizenship, democracy, and the continuing journey toward “a more perfect union.”

Art Alive! Family Days at Munson take place during school breaks, inspiring creativity and connecting children and families with the Museum through engaging arts experiences.

Funding for Art Alive! is provided by the MetLife Foundation, Utica National Foundation, Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, Sheila and Ron Cuccaro, and Rona Lucas, in memory of Roslyn and Irving Levine.

An American Sign Language interpreter will be on stage at the 11 a.m. performance.