5 Simple Steps to Prepare Before Disaster Strikes

(Feature Impact) Disaster preparedness doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. It’s all about the small, simple steps you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community.

Yet, as severe weather becomes more frequent, many people aren’t prepared for the impact.

New research from United Way Worldwide and Verizon revealed that although 60% of U.S. adults are concerned a natural disaster could affect their household in the next year, only 15% would feel very prepared for one.

While many people understand the risks, they face real barriers to preparation. Cost remains the primary obstacle to disaster preparedness with 45% of those surveyed naming it as the top barrier. In addition to cost, lack of time (25%) and not knowing where to start (28%) prevented people from taking action.

That’s why preparedness should be practical and affordable.

For example, the United Way’s United We Prepare initiative, supported by Verizon, offers free disaster preparedness workshops, emergency kit distribution, information on local emergency services and practical guidance to help people plan and be ready to weather a storm.

When individuals and families are better prepared, communities are more resilient. Get started with these simple, zero-cost steps:

Identify Key Emergency Contacts

Choose a relative or friend outside of your immediate community who can act as a central check-in point or offer shelter during an emergency. Also, take a few moments to create updated digital and physical emergency contact lists with names, phone numbers and addresses of loved ones as well as service and healthcare providers.

Enable Local Alerts

Identify trusted local emergency services and news that can provide weather and emergency information. Turn on wireless emergency alerts in your phone settings, bookmark local news weather pages and save other important website links to ensure you’re in-the-know when disasters strike.

Build a Support System

Before severe weather, touch base with at least two neighbors or family members to identify what help they may need (or what assistance they can provide) and create a plan for checking in with each other in the event of an emergency.

Plan for Special Needs

It’s easiest to make clear-headed decisions before you’re stressed and rushing in the heat of the moment, so sit down and sketch out basic plans for special needs related to transportation, prescriptions, caregiving and pets before severe weather arrives. Decide where you would meet if separated, how to get there if transportation is disrupted, who would pick up children or take care of pets, what health needs or medications need to be considered and more.

Save Key Information and Documents Digitally

During a crisis, you likely won’t have time to search filing cabinets, desks and glove compartments for important documentation. Take photos or make digital copies of identification documents, insurance information, medical cards, prescription details, important household records and other key documents to access if you need to leave home quickly. For insurance purposes, it may also be helpful to take a video of your property and valuable belongings in your home in case they’re damaged or ruined.

The goal isn’t to do everything at once; it’s to start. An hour spent making connections, gathering information and talking through a plan today can make it easier to act when time matters most.

For more simple preparedness tips and resources, visit UnitedWePrepare.org.

Test Your Disaster Preparedness Knowledge

Take the quiz at UnitedWePrepare.org to test your knowledge on 10 disaster preparedness questions customized to your area, such as: