Help Us Launch The Daily Post App on Android

The Daily Post app is already on the App Store for iPhone, and the Android version is nearly ready. Before Google releases it to everyone, it has to be tested by a small group of real readers for two weeks.

That’s where you come in.

It’s free and takes about two minutes:

Join our tester group using the same Google account you use on your Android phone: the-daily-post-android-testers@googlegroups.com Sign up as a tester:https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.embella.tdp and tap “Become a tester.” Install the app from Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.embella.tdp Keep it installed for 14 days and open it now and then. That’s all Google needs.

You’ll get news alerts, weather, Front Porch Country Radio, and our podcasts in one place, and you’ll be among the first to use it. If anything looks off, email us.

Thank you for helping local news grow in the Mohawk Valley.