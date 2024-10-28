MTSU Mondays: Girls in STEM brings careers to teens; campus holds clothes, food drive

Here's the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University .

From “intense” to “amazing,” those were two of the reactions to hands-on experiences for more than 150 combined middle and high schoolers attending the 28th annual Tennessee Girls in STEM Conference at Middle Tennessee State University.

The event highlighting science, technology, engineering and mathematics recently took place in various MTSU science buildings and the McWherter Learning Resources Center with numerous faculty and students and off-campus partners participating this year.

An autumn fixture, the conference has been a tool to draw girls and young women — like keynote speaker and MTSU alumna Emily Oppmann, who grew up attending and later became a volunteer — to consider careers in STEM.

Ze Shamsieva, 15, of Nashville, a sophomore at Nashville Valor College Prep considering medical school or law, said the conference “was an amazing experience. Being exposed to new career options was a good opportunity for us.”

With the other high school girls, Shamsieva heard from Caitlin Foley (animal science), Alyssa Logan (horse science), Jessica Young (Dairy Farm assistant manager) and Keely O’Brien (fermentation science), MTSU faculty panelists sharing their passion about their programs.

While in a session about small animal care featuring a dog named “Cupcake,” Joy Puk, 13, from La Vergne Middle School, said the conference learning curve was “really intense. You get to go around and experience hands-on activities.”

Oppmann, a Murfreesboro native and Central Magnet School graduate, told attendees “to find your passion and go and make a positive difference” during her talk about genetics and genetic counseling, followed by a question-and-answer session, with students supplying “so many great questions, showing their interest,” she added.

Oppmann is a certified genetic counselor specializing in oncology genetics at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, Virginia, assisting patients and their families in navigating the intricacies of hereditary cancer testing.

A 2021 MTSU graduate, Oppmann earned a bachelor’s in biology with a concentration in genetics and biotechnology and minors in chemistry and global studies. She earned a master’s in genetic counseling at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Center collecting comfy clothes, Thanksgiving pantry items

Middle Tennessee State University’s June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students is spearheading community collection drives for food and clothing through early November.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, both observed in October, the JAC has partnered with MTSU’s Power of One campus initiative to end gender-based violence to hold a clothing drive to benefit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center of Rutherford County.

“We are collecting new bras, with tags, and comfy clothing like leggings, sweatpants and T-shirts,” explained Maigan Wipfli, director of the June Anderson Center. “The Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Violence Awareness month’s drive for bras and comfortable clothing is a way we can wrap our arms around those in need in times of true crisis.”

The new comfy clothing items will be accepted through Nov. 1 at the JAC, located in Room 330 of the Student Union Building, 1768 MTSU Blvd.

Rutherford County’s domestic violence center prefers donations of new wire-free bras and sports bras since the clothing will be used for post-forensic examinations as well as given to those fleeing domestic violence. Comfort is key for those experiencing these situations, Wipfli explained.

Meanwhile, the JAC is partnering with the Center for Student Involvement and Leadership, the Nontraditional Student Advisory Committee, and the MTSU Food Pantry for the annual Thankful Thursday food drive.

Now through Nov. 4, the JAC will be collecting nonperishable/canned goods that will be assembled and given out to any and all students — while supplies last — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 7, in the Student Union Atrium.

Suggested items to donate for the Thanksgiving meal bags include stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, gravy, condensed soup for casseroles, green beans, corn, powdered milk, cranberry sauce, pie filling and can openers.

Food donations are due by noon Nov. 4 and can be dropped off in Room 330 of the Student Union; the Ellington Human Sciences lobby, 2623 Middle Tennessee Blvd.; Communication Studies Department, Room 223 in Jones Hall, 624 Old Main Circle; or in Rooms 124 or 316 in Keathley University Center, 1524 Memorial Blvd.

Off-campus visitors wishing to donate items can obtain a temporary permit from the Parking and Transportation Services office at 205 City View Drive or pay by plate by visiting this webpage, https://bit.ly/mtvisitorparking, and clicking the appropriate link under “Visitor Parking.” Visitor permits are $2 per day. A parking map and more information is available at https://mtsu.edu/parking/.

MTSU Mondays content is provided by submissions from MTSU News and Media Relations .

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU Mondays: Girls in STEM brings careers to teens; campus holds clothes, food drive