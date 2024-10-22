Murfreesboro Fire Rescue opens new 'Safe Haven Baby Box' at Medical Center Boulevard

The Murfreesboro community is home to Tennessee’s latest Safe Haven Baby Box, located at Fire Station 4 at 1321 Medical Center Blvd.

Recently, Safe Haven representatives, personnel from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, local advocates, community and city leaders gathered to bless the new baby box.

A Safe Haven Baby Box is a designated location where parents can anonymously and safely leave an infant they are unable or unwilling to care for. The process involves opening the box's secure door, placing the baby inside, and closing the door. Once the door is shut, a sensor alerts first responders to retrieve the baby. These boxes aim to prevent unsafe abandonment and ensure that infants are placed in proper care, following legal protocols.

“This new location will offer a secure and compassionate option for parents in crisis and help ensure every infant has a chance for a safe and loving future,” said Jessi Getrost, executive assistant with Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

There are 11 Safe Haven Baby Box locations in Tennessee and 272 locations across the country. The boxes are temperature-controlled and automatically lock when a baby is placed inside. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If a parent uses the box, they will find an orange bag full of resources.

MFRD Fire Chief Mark McCluskey expressed his gratitude to the Safe Haven team and the city of Murfreesboro. He emphasized the critical role of their life-saving efforts by saying, “We’re in the business of saving lives.”

He highlighted the importance of the newly-implemented resource.

“This is a life-saving resource that a parent in a time of crisis can bring their infant to surrender, instead of having the child be placed at the doorstep of a fire station or abandoned in unsafe areas," McCluskey said. "They actually have a safe place to place their baby.”

MFRD personnel were trained on how the box operates and will test it weekly to ensure it works correctly.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow new parents to take advantage of Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law, which enables a person to surrender an infant anonymously without fear of arrest or prosecution.

Infant surrendering laws vary by state. However, in Tennessee, parents in crisis can surrender their babies to a Baby Box without face-to-face interactions with first responders.

Additional resources about the rules regarding infant surrendering can be found at shbb.org. To learn how the Safe Haven Baby Box works, visit https://tinyurl.com/2f5ajehm .

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue opens new 'Safe Haven Baby Box' at Medical Center Boulevard