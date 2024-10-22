Republican state Rep. Charlie Baum, Democrat opponent Cheri Brown answer DNJ questions

Editors note: This is one of a series of articles about the candidates seeking to represent Rutherford County in Tennessee General Assembly seats.

Republican state Rep. Charlie Baum faces Democrat Cheri Brown in the District 37 election .

The candidates seek to win a two-year term on the Nov. 5 Election Day. Early voting will be Oct. 16-31 .

District 37 includes northwest and central parts of the Murfreesboro area; and south, east, north and central parts of the Smyrna area.

Baum and Brown each responded to four questions from The Daily News Journal.

Three questions requested answers to be about 100 words or less about the candidates' qualifications, position on proposed funding for vouchers to help families pay for private school for children and position on the funding formula for public charter schools that operate independent of elected school boards and district administrations.

The fourth question requested the answer to be 200 words or less on other issues the candidates are advocating.

What are your qualifications to serve in the office?

Baum: I earned a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in May 1999 and began teaching economics at Middle Tennessee State University for the Fall 1999 semester. I was elected in 2018 as a Republican to represent District 37 in the Tennessee State House, and I serve as vice chairman of the House Finance, Ways, and Means Committee. I also served on the Rutherford County Commission from 2010 to 2018. I have been married to Kelly for 25 years, and we have three children, Elizabeth (22), Anna Jane (20), and Charles (19).

Brown: As your next state House Representative for District 37, I will bring a unique “real world” perspective to state government. One of compassion, empathy and moral fortitude developed from lived experience and lifelong advocacy for those needing a strong advocate by their side. I once was the subject of a political cartoon due to standing up to a school district. I’m a former foster parent, administrator of large rural HUD grants, and founding board member of a successful nonprofit affordable housing agency. I’ve been responsible for billions of dollars in the corporate world despite not having a college degree.

What is your position on the governor’s proposal to use state funds for school vouchers to help families pay for private education for children?

Baum: I support school choice and vouchers, and I encourage our county to approve charter schools. Charter schools and vouchers give parents more options, allowing them to select what is best for their child. Public schools may not be the best option for every child. Some children may seek a different academic environment. Other children may wish to start over socially in a charter school, possibly because they have been bullied in a public school.

Brown: As a Democratic candidate for State House, I firmly oppose the governor's proposal to use state funds for the school voucher scam aimed at subsidizing private education for wealthier families. This plan diverts essential resources from our public schools, which serve all students and are the backbone of our education system. Investment in public education ensures that every child, regardless of their family's financial status, has access to quality schooling. We should focus on strengthening our public schools rather than funneling taxpayer money into private institutions that primarily benefit those who can already afford it.

What is your position on charter schools in response to Rutherford County school officials contending the funding formula and requirements are causing a negative impact to the district?

Baum: My priority must be what is best for the child. Over the past two years, the state of Tennessee has added almost $1.5 billion in new, recurring state dollars to public education. Of this, $57 million new, recurring state dollars are being allocated to Rutherford County schools and $9 million new, recurring state dollars for Murfreesboro city schools.

Brown: I stand with and fully support our Rutherford County School Board in their opinion that the current funding formula for public charter schools has a negative impact in our school district. The state mandates that county school funds, currently between $11 and $15 million, be diverted to the charter schools based on their anticipated student enrollment, while the county's funding received from the state is based on the previous year's student population. This money could be used for land acquisition costs for new schools. This funding inequity, among other issues, must be satisfactorily resolved by the state legislature.

What other issues are you advocating as a candidate for the Tennessee General Assembly?

Baum: My priorities are responsible budgeting, so that Tennessee does not accumulate massive debt like our Federal government, which owes over $35 trillion dollars, making healthcare more accessible, promoting safe neighborhoods and communities, and supporting family values.

As vice chairman of the House Finance, Ways, and Means Committee, I help draft our state’s budget. If re-elected, my intent is to pass another balanced and responsible budget in 2025 with no tax increases. Due to our conservative management of your state tax dollars, Tennessee’s bond rating is AAA. Tennessee is one of the best financially managed states in the nation. As evidence, U.S. News & World Report magazine ranks Tennessee fifth highest in the country in fiscal stability.

I plan to work to lower healthcare costs, increase access to healthcare, and improve healthcare quality. I will apply economic principles to improve healthcare by increasing competition, reducing barriers to market entry and increasing transparency in pricing. I am working on reasonable and financially responsible ways of increasing access to healthcare.

I want to use our state's resources efficiently to help Tennesseans by funding quality education, providing accessible healthcare and keeping our communities safe.

Brown: I firmly believe that every person deserves the fundamental right to make decisions about their own body, free from government interference. This includes the right to access comprehensive reproductive healthcare services, including abortion, without facing unnecessary barriers or judgment. I am committed to advocating for policies that protect and expand these rights for all Tennesseans.

We have a housing crisis in Rutherford County. Housing is a basic human right, and we must begin to prioritize it as such. Rents have increased by 32% since 2019. The “American Dream” of homeownership is nothing but a daydream for far too many. Our unhoused population wonders if anyone truly cares about their needs. Senior citizens on low fixed incomes fear they too may become unhoused.

Rutherford County’s population continues to grow at a rapid pace. We must ensure that we plan for the future health and wellbeing of all citizens. We need to strengthen our social safety nets to help lift families out of poverty, fully fund our public schools, ensure we have the ability to properly care for our aging population and begin to put the welfare of our citizens above the interests of large corporations.

Election schedule 2024 for Rutherford County

Election Day for president, and other offices for federal, state, Eagleville, La Vergne and Smyrna government seats: Nov. 5

Nov. 5 Last day to register to vote in Nov. 5 election: Oct. 7

Oct. 7 Absentee by mail voting period for Nov. 5 election: Aug. 7-Oct. 29

Aug. 7-Oct. 29 Early voting period for Nov. 5 election: Oct. 16-31

Source: Rutherford County Election Commission website

