Rutherford County offers nine early voting locations Oct. 16-31 prior to Nov. 5 election

Citizens in Rutherford County will have nine options for early voting prior to the Nov. 5 Election Day for president and other offices.

Early voting will be Oct. 16-31.

Rutherford County Election Commission administrator Alan Farley recommends people vote prior to the Halloween trick or treating that will be taking place 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31 on the historic Public Square in downtown Murfreesboro.

In addition to choosing a president, citizens in Rutherford County will be voting for candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and local government offices for Eagleville, La Vergne and Smyrna .

Prior to the presidential election, voters in Rutherford County elected candidates in August for county and Murfreesboro offices .

Early voting times

Monday through Friday

Rutherford County Election Commission Office: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Other eight polling locations: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday

All nine locations: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early voting locations

Rutherford County Election Commission Office: 1 S. Public Square, Murfreesboro

1 S. Public Square, Murfreesboro Murfreesboro SportsCom: entrance off DeJarnette Lane a block east of Memorial Boulevard

entrance off DeJarnette Lane a block east of Memorial Boulevard Rutherford County Election Commission Annex: 426 E. Vine St., Murfreesboro

426 E. Vine St., Murfreesboro Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion: 315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro

315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors: 311 Butler Drive, Murfreesboro

311 Butler Drive, Murfreesboro World Outreach Church: 1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro

1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro Smyrna Town Hall: 315 S. Lowry St.

315 S. Lowry St. Grace Church: 1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna

1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna La Vergne Multi-Purpose Building: 5093 Murfreesboro Road

