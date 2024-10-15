Open in App
    Rutherford County offers nine early voting locations Oct. 16-31 prior to Nov. 5 election

    By Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Citizens in Rutherford County will have nine options for early voting prior to the Nov. 5 Election Day for president and other offices.

    Early voting will be Oct. 16-31.

    Rutherford County Election Commission administrator Alan Farley recommends people vote prior to the Halloween trick or treating that will be taking place 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31 on the historic Public Square in downtown Murfreesboro.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ISW0I_0w7HNdCy00

    In addition to choosing a president, citizens in Rutherford County will be voting for candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and local government offices for Eagleville, La Vergne and Smyrna .

    Prior to the presidential election, voters in Rutherford County elected candidates in August for county and Murfreesboro offices .

    Elections 2024: Vaught, Vaughn, Tidwell and Maxwell win to join all GOP Rutherford County school board

    Early voting times

    Monday through Friday

    • Rutherford County Election Commission Office: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Other eight polling locations: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Saturday

    • All nine locations: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Early voting locations

    • Rutherford County Election Commission Office: 1 S. Public Square, Murfreesboro
    • Murfreesboro SportsCom: entrance off DeJarnette Lane a block east of Memorial Boulevard
    • Rutherford County Election Commission Annex: 426 E. Vine St., Murfreesboro
    • Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion: 315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro
    • Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors: 311 Butler Drive, Murfreesboro
    • World Outreach Church: 1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro
    • Smyrna Town Hall: 315 S. Lowry St.
    • Grace Church: 1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna
    • La Vergne Multi-Purpose Building: 5093 Murfreesboro Road

    District 49 profiles: State Rep. Mike Sparks v. Democrat opponent Luis Mata

    Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. To support his work with The Daily News Journal, sign up for a digital subscription.

    This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Rutherford County offers nine early voting locations Oct. 16-31 prior to Nov. 5 election

