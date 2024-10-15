Open in App
    Ballots in Rutherford show 46 candidates, including 7 for president & 6 for Smyrna offices

    By Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Citizens in Rutherford County will vote Nov. 5 for president and candidates for other federal, state , Smyrna, La Vergne and Eagleville offices.

    Early voting will be Oct. 16-31.

    The ballots with partisan elections list Republicans first based on the party with the majority of seats in the Tennessee General Assembly. Democrats are listed next followed by independent candidates.

    Elections for nonpartisan local government offices are listed alphabetically by last name on the Rutherford County Election Commission ballots.

    Prior to the presidential election, voters in Rutherford County elected candidates in August for county and Murfreesboro offices .

    Elections 2024: Vaught, Vaughn, Tidwell and Maxwell win to join all GOP Rutherford County school board

    Candidates for president, followed by vice president running mate

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDrtr_0w7HIOLE00

    • Donald J. Trump, J.D. Vance: Republican
    • Kamala D Harris, Tim Walz: Democrat (Harris is incumbent vice president)
    • Jay J. Bowman, De D. Bowman: independent
    • Claudia De la Cruz, Karina Garcia: independent (Party for Socialism and Liberation)
    • Rachele Fruit, Dennis Richter: independent (Socialist Workers Party)
    • Jill Stein, Samson Lebeau Kpadenou: independent (Green Party)
    • Robert Kennedy Jr., Nicole Shananan: independent who suspended campaign and endorsed Trump but is still listed on ballot

    U.S. Senate candidates

    • Marsha Blackburn: Republican, incumbent
    • Gloria Johnson: Democratic
    • Tharon Chandler: independent
    • Pamela Jeanine "P." Moses: independent
    • Hastina Robinson: independent

    U.S. House of Representatives District 4 (includes all of Rutherford)

    • Scott DesJarlais: Republican, incumbent
    • Victoria Isabel Broderick: Democratic
    • Earnest Ensley: independent
    • Keith Nolan: independent

    Tennessee Senate District 14

    • Shane Reeves: Republican, incumbent
    • E. R. Smith: Democratic

    Tennessee House of Representatives

    Tennessee House of Representatives District 13

    • Robert Stevens: Republican, incumbent
    • Jonathan Yancey: Democratic

    Tennessee House of Representatives District 34

    • Tim Rudd: Republican, incumbent
    • Amelia Pant: Democratic

    Tennessee House of Representatives District 37

    • Charlie Baum: Republican, incumbent
    • Cheri Brown: Democratic

    Tennessee House of Representatives District 48

    • Bryan Terry: Republican, incumbent
    • Matt Ferry: Democratic

    Tennessee House of Representatives District 49

    • Mike Sparks: Republican, incumbent
    • Luis Mata: Democratic

    District 49 profiles: State Rep. Mike Sparks v. Democrat opponent Luis Mata

    Smyrna Town Council

    • Jerome Dempsey
    • Tony Dover, a former Smyrna council member and mayor
    • Raquel Peebles, incumbent
    • Lisa Reasonover
    • Marquinta Richardson
    • Steve Sullivan, incumbent
    • Note: top three winning at large votes win four-year terms

    La Vergne Aldermen

    • Graeme Coates, former alternman
    • Steve Noe, incumbent vice mayor
    • Note: top two earning at large votes win four-year terms on the La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen

    Eagleville City Council

    • Jason Blair, incumbent
    • R yan Edwards, incumbent
    • Chris Hendrix, incumbent
    • Note: top three earning votes win four-year terms

    Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. To support his work with The Daily News Journal, sign up for a digital subscription .

    Election schedule 2024 for Rutherford County

    • Election Day for president, and other offices for federal, state, Eagleville, La Vergne and Smyrna government seats: Nov. 5
    • Last day to register to vote in Nov. 5 election: Oct. 7
    • Absentee by mail voting period for Nov. 5 election: Aug. 7-Oct. 29
    • Early voting period for Nov. 5 election: Oct. 16-31

    Source: Rutherford County Election Commission website

    This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Ballots in Rutherford show 46 candidates, including 7 for president & 6 for Smyrna offices

