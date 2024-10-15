Ballots in Rutherford show 46 candidates, including 7 for president & 6 for Smyrna offices

Citizens in Rutherford County will vote Nov. 5 for president and candidates for other federal, state , Smyrna, La Vergne and Eagleville offices.

Early voting will be Oct. 16-31.

The ballots with partisan elections list Republicans first based on the party with the majority of seats in the Tennessee General Assembly. Democrats are listed next followed by independent candidates.

Elections for nonpartisan local government offices are listed alphabetically by last name on the Rutherford County Election Commission ballots.

Prior to the presidential election, voters in Rutherford County elected candidates in August for county and Murfreesboro offices .

Candidates for president, followed by vice president running mate

Donald J. Trump, J.D. Vance: Republican

Republican Kamala D Harris, Tim Walz: Democrat (Harris is incumbent vice president)

Democrat (Harris is incumbent vice president) Jay J. Bowman, De D. Bowman: independent

independent Claudia De la Cruz, Karina Garcia: independent (Party for Socialism and Liberation)

independent (Party for Socialism and Liberation) Rachele Fruit, Dennis Richter: independent (Socialist Workers Party)

independent (Socialist Workers Party) Jill Stein, Samson Lebeau Kpadenou: independent (Green Party)

independent (Green Party) Robert Kennedy Jr., Nicole Shananan: independent who suspended campaign and endorsed Trump but is still listed on ballot

U.S. Senate candidates

Marsha Blackburn: Republican, incumbent

Republican, incumbent Gloria Johnson: Democratic

Democratic Tharon Chandler: independent

independent Pamela Jeanine "P." Moses: independent

independent Hastina Robinson: independent

U.S. House of Representatives District 4 (includes all of Rutherford)

Scott DesJarlais: Republican, incumbent

Republican, incumbent Victoria Isabel Broderick: Democratic

Democratic Earnest Ensley: independent

independent Keith Nolan: independent

Tennessee Senate District 14

Shane Reeves: Republican, incumbent

Republican, incumbent E. R. Smith: Democratic

Tennessee House of Representatives

Tennessee House of Representatives District 13

Robert Stevens: Republican, incumbent

Republican, incumbent Jonathan Yancey: Democratic

Tennessee House of Representatives District 34

Tim Rudd: Republican, incumbent

Republican, incumbent Amelia Pant: Democratic

Tennessee House of Representatives District 37

Charlie Baum: Republican, incumbent

Republican, incumbent Cheri Brown: Democratic

Tennessee House of Representatives District 48

Bryan Terry: Republican, incumbent

Republican, incumbent Matt Ferry: Democratic

Tennessee House of Representatives District 49

Mike Sparks: Republican, incumbent

Republican, incumbent Luis Mata: Democratic

Smyrna Town Council

Jerome Dempsey

Tony Dover, a former Smyrna council member and mayor

a former Smyrna council member and mayor Raquel Peebles, incumbent

incumbent Lisa Reasonover

Marquinta Richardson

Steve Sullivan, incumbent

incumbent Note: top three winning at large votes win four-year terms

La Vergne Aldermen

Graeme Coates, former alternman

former alternman Steve Noe, incumbent vice mayor

incumbent vice mayor Note: top two earning at large votes win four-year terms on the La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen

Eagleville City Council

Jason Blair, incumbent

incumbent R yan Edwards, incumbent

incumbent Chris Hendrix, incumbent

incumbent Note: top three earning votes win four-year terms

Election schedule 2024 for Rutherford County

Election Day for president, and other offices for federal, state, Eagleville, La Vergne and Smyrna government seats: Nov. 5

Nov. 5 Last day to register to vote in Nov. 5 election: Oct. 7

Oct. 7 Absentee by mail voting period for Nov. 5 election: Aug. 7-Oct. 29

Aug. 7-Oct. 29 Early voting period for Nov. 5 election: Oct. 16-31

Source: Rutherford County Election Commission website

