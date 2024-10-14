MTSU Mondays: Coalition tackles opioid misuse among youth; new campaign exhibit opens

Here's the latest news from Middle Tennessee State University .

Rutherford County-based nonprofit Prevention Coalition for Success is using a three-year, $550,000-plus grant from the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council to launch the Peers 4 Success program in partnership with Middle Tennessee State University’s Public Health and Social Work programs.

Peers 4 Success uses a peer support model to improve mental health and prevent substance misuse in teenagers and young adults. Two young adult peer support specialists will conduct outreach and provide peer support to the teens in Prevention Coalition for Success’ Family Preservation Initiative and to students at MTSU.

The peer support specialists will use their lived experience to assist their peers who are struggling with mental health challenges or are at risk for substance misuse, noted Sarah Murfree, executive director of the coaltion, whose mission is to create healthier communities by reducing substance misuse.

Peers 4 Success includes a collegiate recovery initiative at MTSU overseen by Kristi Stringer, assistant professor of public health.

“This program offers an incredible opportunity for our students to engage directly with their peers, using proven, peer-driven approaches to improve mental health and reduce substance misuse,” Stringer said.

Added Murfree: “This age group has experienced increasing levels of mental health distress over the last several years. Peer models have demonstrated success because they meet individuals where they are, serve as mentors, and are role models of overcoming adversity.”

The Tennessee General Assembly established the Opioid Abatement Council to decide how to distribute the over $1 billion that will be coming into the state over the next 18 years as a result of a series of landmark settlements involving drug distributors, pharmacies and manufacturers that have been identified as contributing to the opioid crisis.

Prevention Coalition for Success is in the hiring process and candidates must be eligible for the Young Adult Peer Support Specialist certification, Murfree noted. More information can be found at https://cadre.tn.gov/home or by contacting Murfree at 629-278-9078 or via email at smurfree@pc4s.org .

Gore Center exhibit shares democracy through political memorabilia

Middle Tennessee State University leaders and prominent Tennessee policy makers recently unveiled an exhibit by the Albert Gore Research Center celebrating American democracy through a display of campaign posters, political buttons, and other political memorabilia.

"The Art and History of Political Campaign Communication: Selections from the Johnny Hayes Political Memorabilia Collection" features a wide array of campaign materials collected by the late Johnny Hayes, a Gallatin businessman and public servant whose passion for Tennessee and American politics led him to assemble a rich collection of political memorabilia, now housed at the Albert Gore Research Center.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 5 at the Todd Art Gallery, Room 224A, in Todd Hall, located at 542 Old Main Circle on the MTSU campus. Free and open to the public, the exhibit can be visited from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibit invites audiences to reflect on the power of campaign imagery and messaging in the evolving political landscape that has shaped American democracy, said Gore Center Director Louis Kyriakoudes, who kicked off the exhibit recently by leading a panel discussion of political experts on how candidates communicate with the public and how that has changed over time.

Sharing their expertise was Beth Harwell, former Republican Tennessee House speaker and MTSU Distinguished Professor of Public Policy; Lisa Quigley, chief of staff for former Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper and director of the “Solving Hunger” initiative at Tusk Philanthropies (via videoconference); MTSU political science professor Kent Syler, former chief of staff for Democratic Rep. Bart Gordon; and Mark Tipps, former chief of staff for Republican Sen. Bill Frist and operating partner and counsel for Frist-Cressey Ventures.

The exhibit features campaign materials such as an1844 presidential campaign lithograph for James Knox Polk of Tennessee and an Abraham Lincoln-Andrew Johnson banner from the 1864 presidential election.

Tennessee’s political history takes center stage in the exhibit, featuring posters and broadsides from the campaigns of prominent political figures Lamar Alexander, Howard Baker, Frank Clement, Bob Clement, Bill Frist, Albert Gore Sr., Al Gore Jr., Estes Kefauver, Kenneth McKellar, Fred Thompson and many others.

Among those attending the panel discussion and exhibit reception was former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, who also has memorabilia featuring his campaigns on display in the exhibit.

Off-campus visitors visiting the exhibit can obtain a temporary permit from the Parking and Transportation Services office at 205 City View Drive or pay by plate by visiting this webpage, https://bit.ly/mtvisitorparking, and clicking the appropriate link under “Visitor Parking.” Visitor permits are $2 per day. A parking map and more information is available at https://mtsu.edu/parking/.

