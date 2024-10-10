Rotary seeks monetary donations to support East Tennessee Hurricane Helene storm victims

Regional Rotary clubs have raised $50,000 so far to help recent Hurricane Helene tropical storm victims in East Tennessee, an organization official said.

"Rotary is appreciative of any monetary donations that allow us to support this organization on the ground assisting people," said Darrell Ailshie, the Rotary District 6760 governor for clubs in Middle and West Tennessee.

Ailshie spoke Tuesday to members of Rotary Club of Murfreesboro that meets for noon luncheans to honor the local organization's founding Oct. 1, 1919, and promote the fund-raising efforts for the storm victims.

The hurricane became a tropical storm that it hit Western North Carolina and East Tennessee by Sept. 26-27. The storm has caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars in damages between the Appalachian mountains, small tributary streams and major rivers, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel .

Rotary is working on the response to help storm victims with Crossroads Community Church in Newport, which is northeast of Sevierville in East Tennessee. The church provides space for helicopter crews to pick up donations of water, food, hygiene products, cleaning materials and medical supplies to deliver to areas where roads have been blocked after storm flooding, Ailshie said.

Helicopter crews working with Rotary to deliver supplies to flood victims

Ailshie praised the efforts of Jerry Wear, a Rotary Club of Pigeon Forge leader, for coordinating the response efforts in East Tennessee. Wear also was involved in 2016 with Rotary helping victims of wildfires in the Gatlinburg and Great Smokey National Park area.

Those wanting to make a donation to help the East Tennessee storm victims, Ailshie said, can do so by sending the money to the Franklin Noon Rotary's 6760 Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 1557 Franklin, TN 37065.

Ailshie noted that Rotary clubs in North Carolina are also raising money to help storm victims on the west side of their state.

Rotary Club of Murfreesboro member Phil King said local Rotary club members in Rutherford County are going to pull as much money as they can to give to the organization's fund-raising efforts for the storm victims. The county also has a Rotary Club of Smyrna and the Murfreesboro Breakfast Rotary Club.

