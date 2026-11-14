Burkhalter’s two touchdown catches lead Franklinton in 27–21 battle

BY “MR. POSITIVE” JEFF MCELVEEN

THE DAILY NEWS SPORTS

Franklinton’s passing game delivered two spectacular touchdowns, and the Demons fought their way back to a tie before Prairieville High School edged the Demons in the final seconds 27–21, on Friday, November 6th.

Down by eight points, the Demons scored in exciting fashion on a 43 yard pass from QB, Kerston Diddon, to Jayden Burkhalter that left the score 21-19 in favor of the bad guys.

The Demons pulled a rabbit out of their hat on the two point conversion try when Jayden Burkhalter took the ball from Diddon who then ran wide open into the endzone where he caught Burkhalter’s pass for the tying score with approximately 1:36 remaining in the game!

Determined to ruin the storybook ending for the Demons, the Prairieville Hurricanes scored in the last seconds on a 25 yard pass making the final score, 27-21.

Quarterback Kerston Diddon completed 19 of 33 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Burkhalter was his favorite target, hauling in 11 passes for 213 yards and both scores. Their first connection covered 77 yards. Later, Burkhalter caught the 43-yard touchdown pass, then threw the two-point conversion that evened the score at 21.

The Demons’ other lethal receiver, Chakyn McClain, had three carries for 38 yards and three catches for 39 yards.

Liam Young had what was possibly his breakout night as a placekicker, providing Franklinton’s other points with field goals from 31 and 22 yards. The Demons finished with 348 yards of offense, including 303 through the air, and moved the chains for 18 first downs.

Prairieville answered with a powerful ground attack, gaining 283 of its 405 total yards on the ground. The visitors recorded 25 first downs and converted six of 12 third-down attempts. Franklinton’s defense held Prairieville to 122 passing yards, but the Prairieville rushing production was too much offensive firepower to make up for.

The Demon Defense had a good night for the most part, making big plays behind the line of scrimmage on several occasions. Tackles for loss were recorded by Demontrae Taylor, Tyler Magee, Taylor McCray, “J-Dub” Magee, O’Sean Warren, and Devin Harris.

Demontrae Taylor, O’Sean Warren, Devin Harris, and Tyler Magee also both came through for their defense with sacks and sideline to sideline tackles. Demontrae Taylor recorded a staggering 14 tackles, while Tyler Magee played another dominating defensive game recording 10 tackles. Taylor McCray had nine tackles, giving him another big defensive night!

Enough about that. The Demons are now entering what many call the “Second Season”, or the Playoffs. Everyone starts the playoffs with a record of 0-0 and every year someone weaves a Cinderella story deep into the playoffs.

With the ability to take the ball away from the offense by Taylor McCray, and the QB pressure applied by Tyler Magee, the Demons could use the big play and turnovers to help their offense get their share of “Time of Possession”!

The offense can run with the best of’em. Ricardo Burris, Jr is a threat to pick up huge chunks of yardage or to take it the distance the minute he steps on the field. The highly regarded, “Three Amigos”, Kerston Diddon, Jayden Burkhalter, and Chakyn McClain are better than any trio that the Demons will face in a playoff run!

Time to stop talking about it and put the wheels in motion! Let the big wheel hit the little one and let the rough side drag!

I’m not ready for these Seniors to play their last game quite yet!

Beware of the Franklinton Demons!