undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
WASHINGTON PARISH COUNCIL ON AGING: November Menu & Activities
By Kim Gerald,2 days ago
The Washington Parish Council on Aging has many activities for local seniors. In addition to daily activities Monday through Friday the centers and meal sites serves a hot lunch at 11:00 a.m.
Franklinton
Mondays: Bingo 10 a.m.
Tuesdays: Bible Study 10 a.m.; Nov. 3 – Gospel Singing with Lerand Hunt; Nov. 10, 17 and 24 – Evangelist Alvin Partman.
Wednesdays: Activities with Lee Bilberry 10 a.m.
Thursdays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.; Nov. 19 – Nutrition Education with Shelia Seals, OLOA.
Fridays: Bingo 10 a.m.
Closed: Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and Nov. 27 for Black Friday.
Bogalusa
Mondays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.; Nov. 9 – Shelia Seals, OLOA.
Tuesdays: Bingo 10 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Study 10 a.m.
Thursdays: Bingo 10 a.m.
Fridays: Activities with Lee Bilberry 10 a.m.
Closed: Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and Nov. 27 for Black Friday.
Mt. Hermon
Mondays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.
Tuesdays: Bingo 10 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Lesson 10 a.m.
Thursdays: Bingo 10 a.m.
Fridays: Reflection 10 a.m.
Closed: Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and Nov. 27 for Black Friday.
Pine
Mondays: Games and Information with Lee Bilberry 10 a.m.
Tuesdays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bingo 10 a.m.
Thursdays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.
Fridays: Bingo 10 a.m.; Nov. 20 – Thanksgiving Dinner.
Closed: Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and Nov. 27 for Black Friday.
Angie
Mondays: Arts and Crafts 10 a.m.
Tuesdays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.
Wednesdays: Arts and Crafts 10 a.m.
Thursdays: Arts and Crafts 10 a.m.
Fridays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.
Closed: Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and Nov. 27 for Black Friday.
All locations serve lunch at 11 a.m. on scheduled activity days.
Special: Washington Parish Free Fair Parade Closed Oct. 21; Closed Field Trip Oct. 29
mt hermon:
Mondays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.
Tuesdays: Bingo 10 a.m.
Wednesdays: Bible Lesson 10 a.m.
Thursdays: Bingo 10 a.m.
Fridays: Reflection 10 a.m.
Special: Washington Parish Free Fair Parade Closed Oct. 21; Closed Field Trip Oct. 29
________________
The Washington Parish Council on Aging have released this month’s Hot Meal Menu. Seniors are invited come out and join them for a hot meal. Starting at 11am M-F at all of our meal sites (Bogalusa, Pine, Angie, Franklinton and Mt. Hermon)
November 11 – Red Beans & Sausage, Brown Rice, Mustard Greens, Cornbread, Fresh Fruit, Apple Juice, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 12 – Chicken Breast, Italian Herb Sauce, Scalloped Potatoes, Venetian Vegetables, Wheat Bread, Fig Bar, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 13 – Taco Salad with Cheese, Pinto Beans, Lettuce/Tomato, Flour Tortilla, Fruit Crisp, Taco Sauce, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 16 – Salisbury Patty, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Star Crunch, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 17 – Ham & White Beans, Brown Rice, Cabbage, Cornbread, Fresh Fruit, Grape Juice, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 18 – Chicken/Sausage Gumbo with Rice, Okra & Tomatoes, Potato Salad, Saltine Crackers, Birthday Cake, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 19 – Hamburger, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Baked Beans, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruit Crisp, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 20 – Special Turkey Breast, Brown Gravy, Cornbread Dressing, Southern Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Hermit Bar, Cranberry Juice, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 23 – Breakfast Sausage or Ham, Cheese Grits, Spiced Apples, Biscuit, Oatmeal Creme, Cranberry Juice, Jelly, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 24 – BBQ Riblet, 4-Way Mixed Vegetables, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fresh Fruit, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 25 – Pizza Casserole, Carrots, Green Beans/Red Peppers, Wheat Bread, Carnival Cookie, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.
November 26 – CLOSED.
November 27 – CLOSED.
November 30 – Teriyaki Meatballs, Rice, Japanese Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Wheat Bread, Craisins, Salad Dressing, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.