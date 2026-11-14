WASHINGTON PARISH COUNCIL ON AGING: November Menu & Activities

The Washington Parish Council on Aging has many activities for local seniors. In addition to daily activities Monday through Friday the centers and meal sites serves a hot lunch at 11:00 a.m.

Franklinton

Mondays: Bingo 10 a.m.

Tuesdays: Bible Study 10 a.m.; Nov. 3 – Gospel Singing with Lerand Hunt; Nov. 10, 17 and 24 – Evangelist Alvin Partman.

Wednesdays: Activities with Lee Bilberry 10 a.m.

Thursdays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.; Nov. 19 – Nutrition Education with Shelia Seals, OLOA.

Fridays: Bingo 10 a.m.

Closed: Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and Nov. 27 for Black Friday.

Bogalusa

Mondays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.; Nov. 9 – Shelia Seals, OLOA.

Tuesdays: Bingo 10 a.m.

Wednesdays: Bible Study 10 a.m.

Thursdays: Bingo 10 a.m.

Fridays: Activities with Lee Bilberry 10 a.m.

Closed: Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and Nov. 27 for Black Friday.

Mt. Hermon

Mondays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.

Tuesdays: Bingo 10 a.m.

Wednesdays: Bible Lesson 10 a.m.

Thursdays: Bingo 10 a.m.

Fridays: Reflection 10 a.m.

Closed: Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and Nov. 27 for Black Friday.

Pine

Mondays: Games and Information with Lee Bilberry 10 a.m.

Tuesdays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.

Wednesdays: Bingo 10 a.m.

Thursdays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.

Fridays: Bingo 10 a.m.; Nov. 20 – Thanksgiving Dinner.

Closed: Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and Nov. 27 for Black Friday.

Angie

Mondays: Arts and Crafts 10 a.m.

Tuesdays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.

Wednesdays: Arts and Crafts 10 a.m.

Thursdays: Arts and Crafts 10 a.m.

Fridays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.

Closed: Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and Nov. 27 for Black Friday.

All locations serve lunch at 11 a.m. on scheduled activity days.

Special: Washington Parish Free Fair Parade Closed Oct. 21; Closed Field Trip Oct. 29

mt hermon:

Mondays: Nutrition Education 10 a.m.

Tuesdays: Bingo 10 a.m.

Wednesdays: Bible Lesson 10 a.m.

Thursdays: Bingo 10 a.m.

Fridays: Reflection 10 a.m.

Special: Washington Parish Free Fair Parade Closed Oct. 21; Closed Field Trip Oct. 29

________________

The Washington Parish Council on Aging have released this month’s Hot Meal Menu. Seniors are invited come out and join them for a hot meal. Starting at 11am M-F at all of our meal sites (Bogalusa, Pine, Angie, Franklinton and Mt. Hermon)

November 11 – Red Beans & Sausage, Brown Rice, Mustard Greens, Cornbread, Fresh Fruit, Apple Juice, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 12 – Chicken Breast, Italian Herb Sauce, Scalloped Potatoes, Venetian Vegetables, Wheat Bread, Fig Bar, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 13 – Taco Salad with Cheese, Pinto Beans, Lettuce/Tomato, Flour Tortilla, Fruit Crisp, Taco Sauce, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 16 – Salisbury Patty, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Star Crunch, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 17 – Ham & White Beans, Brown Rice, Cabbage, Cornbread, Fresh Fruit, Grape Juice, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 18 – Chicken/Sausage Gumbo with Rice, Okra & Tomatoes, Potato Salad, Saltine Crackers, Birthday Cake, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 19 – Hamburger, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Baked Beans, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fruit Crisp, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 20 – Special Turkey Breast, Brown Gravy, Cornbread Dressing, Southern Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Hermit Bar, Cranberry Juice, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 23 – Breakfast Sausage or Ham, Cheese Grits, Spiced Apples, Biscuit, Oatmeal Creme, Cranberry Juice, Jelly, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 24 – BBQ Riblet, 4-Way Mixed Vegetables, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Fresh Fruit, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 25 – Pizza Casserole, Carrots, Green Beans/Red Peppers, Wheat Bread, Carnival Cookie, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.

November 26 – CLOSED.

November 27 – CLOSED.

November 30 – Teriyaki Meatballs, Rice, Japanese Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Wheat Bread, Craisins, Salad Dressing, Margarine and a Half Pint of 2% Milk.