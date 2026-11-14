SPECIAL TO THE DAILY NEWS

Sweet Beulah celebrated the accomplishments of its young members during a special Second Sunday service, recognizing students for their academic achievements and dedication to Sunday School attendance.

During the celebration, 29 youth members who earned honor roll recognition for the first nine weeks of the school year were awarded “Beulah Bucks” in appreciation of their hard work and commitment to academic excellence.

The church also recognized 12 youth members who maintained perfect Sunday School attendance during the first nine weeks, presenting them with Beulah Bucks for their dedication and faithful participation.

Adding to the celebration, two sisters and Sweet Beulah youth members received special recognition for their accomplishments at school.

Lakenya Mark was named Bogalusa High School’s October Student of the Month, while her sister, Re’Janae Mark, earned October Student of the Month honors at Bogalusa Middle School.

The Second Sunday celebration highlighted the church’s commitment to encouraging young people to excel both academically and spiritually.

Through programs such as Beulah Bucks, Sweet Beulah continues to recognize the importance of education, faithfulness and positive achievements while encouraging its youth to strive for excellence in the classroom, church and community.